Tortoise Announces Distribution Amounts for Its Closed-End Funds, Including a 12.5% Increase for NDP

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Distribution Amounts and Dates Declared for:

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (

NYSE:TYG, Financial)

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (

NYSE:NTG, Financial)

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (

NYSE:TTP, Financial)

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (

NYSE:NDP, Financial)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (

NYSE:TPZ, Financial)

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2023 / Tortoise and the Board of its closed-end funds announced distributions for its closed-end funds. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NDP) increased its distribution from $0.56 to $0.63, an increase of 12.5%.

Tortoise closed-end funds distribution details are as follows:

Fund

Ticker

Distribution

Amount

Distribution Target of Average NAV

Distribution

Frequency

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp.

TYG

$0.71

7%-10%

Quarterly

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc.

NTG

$0.77

7%-10%

Quarterly

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc.

TTP

$0.59

7%-10%

Quarterly

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc.,

NDP

$0.63

7%-10%

Quarterly

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc.

TPZ

$0.105

7%-10%

Monthly

TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP and TPZ distributions are payable on February 28, 2023, to shareholders of record on February 21, 2023.

For book purposes, the source of distributions for TYG is estimated to be 0-10% ordinary income, with the remainder as return of capital, NTG is estimated to be 10-20% ordinary income, with the remainder as return of capital, and NDP is estimated to be approximately 40-50% ordinary income, with the remainder as return of capital.

You should not draw any conclusions about TTP's or TPZ's investment performance from the amount of these distributions or from the terms of TTP's or TPZ's distribution policy.

TTP and TPZ estimate that they have distributed more than their income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of the distribution may be return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in TTP and TPZ is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect TTP's and TPZ's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income."

TTP and TPZ will report the sources for their distributions at the time of the payment in the applicable Section 19(a) Notice. The amounts and sources of distributions TTP and TPZ report are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon TTP's and TPZ's investment experience during the remainder of their fiscal years and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations.

About Tortoise

Tortoise focuses on energy & power infrastructure and the transition to cleaner energy. Tortoise's track record of energy value chain investment experience and research dates back more than 20 years. As an early investor in midstream energy, Tortoise believes it is well-positioned to be at the forefront of the global energy evolution that is underway. With a steady wins approach and a long-term perspective, Tortoise strives to make a positive impact on clients and communities. To learn more, please visit www.TortoiseEcofin.com.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. is the adviser to Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp., Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc., Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc., Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc.

For additional information on these funds, please visit cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." Although the funds and Tortoise Capital Advisors believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the fund's reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, the funds and Tortoise Capital Advisors do not assume a duty to update this forward-looking statement.

Contact information
For more information contact Jen Ashlock at (913) 981-1020 or [email protected].

SOURCE: Tortoise



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/738878/Tortoise-Announces-Distribution-Amounts-for-Its-Closed-End-Funds-Including-a-125-Increase-for-NDP

img.ashx?id=738878

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.