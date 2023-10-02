Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 134 stocks valued at a total of $630.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.B(17.89%), FLO(16.51%), and GOOG(8.93%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:FLO by 236,090 shares. The trade had a 0.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.1.

On 02/10/2023, Flowers Foods Inc traded for a price of $27.31 per share and a market cap of $5.77Bil. The stock has returned -0.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Flowers Foods Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-book ratio of 4.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 17.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.92 and a price-sales ratio of 1.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 14,101 shares in NYSE:MTN, giving the stock a 0.53% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $234.64 during the quarter.

On 02/10/2023, Vail Resorts Inc traded for a price of $253.18 per share and a market cap of $10.21Bil. The stock has returned -6.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vail Resorts Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-book ratio of 8.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.18 and a price-sales ratio of 3.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 95,181-share investment in NAS:MRVI. Previously, the stock had a 0.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $15.75 during the quarter.

On 02/10/2023, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc traded for a price of $14.03 per share and a market cap of $1.85Bil. The stock has returned -52.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-book ratio of 3.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.75 and a price-sales ratio of 3.28.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:VRT by 183,152 shares. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.33.

On 02/10/2023, Vertiv Holdings Co traded for a price of $15.65 per share and a market cap of $5.90Bil. The stock has returned -31.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vertiv Holdings Co has a price-book ratio of 4.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.92 and a price-sales ratio of 0.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. bought 9,366 shares of NAS:MIDD for a total holding of 25,295. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $136.11.

On 02/10/2023, The Middleby Corp traded for a price of $152.85 per share and a market cap of $8.24Bil. The stock has returned -23.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Middleby Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-book ratio of 3.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.59 and a price-sales ratio of 2.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

