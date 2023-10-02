Muzinich & Co., Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 51 stocks valued at a total of $134.00Mil. The top holdings were ARCC(11.98%), ORCC(8.10%), and FSK(6.17%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Muzinich & Co., Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 735,888-share investment in NAS:OCSL. Previously, the stock had a 3.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.13 during the quarter.

On 02/10/2023, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp traded for a price of $19.58 per share and a market cap of $1.51Bil. The stock has returned -2.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 489.50, a price-book ratio of 1.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 168.79 and a price-sales ratio of 101.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 240,598 shares in STU:FFC, giving the stock a 3.71% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of €19.59 during the quarter.

On 02/10/2023, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp traded for a price of €19.5 per share and a market cap of €1.54Bil. The stock has returned 8.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 498.25, a price-book ratio of 1.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 171.81 and a price-sales ratio of 103.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Muzinich & Co., Inc. bought 125,090 shares of NYSE:BXSL for a total holding of 305,761. The trade had a 2.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.43.

On 02/10/2023, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund traded for a price of $24.24 per share and a market cap of $3.87Bil. The stock has returned -9.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-book ratio of 0.94 and a price-sales ratio of 10.47.

Muzinich & Co., Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:SCM by 51,653 shares. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.2.

On 02/10/2023, Stellus Capital Investment Corp traded for a price of $14.78 per share and a market cap of $288.89Mil. The stock has returned 17.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Stellus Capital Investment Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-book ratio of 1.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 12.67 and a price-sales ratio of 10.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Muzinich & Co., Inc. bought 44,464 shares of NYSE:ORCC for a total holding of 937,739. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $11.99.

On 02/10/2023, Owl Rock Capital Corp traded for a price of $12.93 per share and a market cap of $5.09Bil. The stock has returned -4.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Owl Rock Capital Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-book ratio of 0.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.39 and a price-sales ratio of 9.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.40, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

