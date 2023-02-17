CLEVELAND, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. ( LECO) today announced that Gabriel Bruno, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will speak at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference being held in Miami on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 9:10 a.m. Eastern Time.



The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed on our Investor Relations web site at https://ir.lincolnelectric.com . A replay will also be accessible on our Investor Relations web site.

About Lincoln Electric