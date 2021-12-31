PR Newswire

CHENGDU, China, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ Capital Market: AEHL) ("Antelope Enterprise" or the "Company"), which operates KylinCloud, a leading social and livestreaming ecommerce platform with 200,000+ anchors and influencers in China, reminds shareholders to vote their proxies in advance of the Special Meeting of Shareholders, which will be held on February 21, 2023 at 8:30 am Eastern Standard Time, at Junbing Industrial Area, Anhai, Jinjiang, Fujian, China.

We encourage all shareholders as of the record date at the close of business on January 5, 2023 to submit their vote by telephone at 1-800-690-6903 or online at www.proxyvote.com. Votes must be received by 12:00 pm EST on February 17, 2023 to be counted.

For assistance with voting your shares, please contact David Rudnick at +1 646-694-8538 or by e-mail at [email protected].

Important Information

This communication may be deemed to be solicitation material in connection with the proposals to be considered at the Special Meeting. In connection with the proposals, the Company filed a notice to shareholders on Form 6-K which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on January 5, 2023. Shareholders are urged to read the notice to shareholders and all other relevant documents filed with the SEC because they contain important information about the proposals. An electronic copy of the notice to shareholders is available on on the Company's EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov.

About Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited holds a 51% ownership position in Hainan Kylin Cloud Services Technology Co., Ltd ("KylinCloud"), which operates a leading social and live streaming ecommerce platform with 200,000+ anchors and influencers in China.

For more information, please visit our website at http://www.aehl-kylin.com/, or follow the Company on Twitter at https://twitter.com/aehl_ltd. To receive the Company's public announcements, please email [email protected].

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning and protections of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the actual results, performance, capital, ownership or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the continued stable macroeconomic environment in the PRC, the PRC real estate, construction and technology sectors continuing to exhibit sound long-term fundamentals, our ability to bring additional ceramic tile production capacity online going forward as our business improves, our ceramic tile customers continuing to adjust to our product price increases, our ability to sustain our average selling price increases and to continue to build volume in the quarters ahead, and whether our enhanced marketing efforts will help to produce wider customer acceptance of the new price points; and our ability to continue to grow our business management, information system consulting, and online social commerce and live streaming business. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through our use of words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "assume," "should," "indicate," "would," "believe," "contemplate," "expect," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "point to," "project," "could," "intend," "target" and other similar words and expressions of the future.

All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 and otherwise in our SEC reports and filings. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at http://www.sec.gov. We have no obligation and do not undertake to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements after the date hereof, or after the respective dates on which any such statements otherwise are made.

