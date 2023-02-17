Calian Announces Appointment of Darrell Wellington to Tallysman Leadership Team

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2023 / Calian® Group Ltd. (

TSX:CGY, Financial), a diverse products and services company providing innovative healthcare, communications, learning, IT and cybersecurity solutions, today announced the appointment of Darrell Wellington to the Tallysman, a Calian company, senior leadership team.

A seasoned technology veteran with over 20 years of experience, Mr. Wellington will lead Tallysman, a manufacturer of high-precision Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS), as well as its subsidiary Tallymatics, as they continue with their growth trajectory. He brings a wealth of knowledge to this role, with experience in leadership at international technology companies including Syntronic, BlackBerry and MOSAID.

"I am thrilled to get back to my roots in Canadian tech," says Mr. Wellington. "Together, Tallysman and Calian is a real success story on a global scale - it's exciting to join a team that continues to create new technology right here in Ottawa - innovations with exciting global applications."

Tallysman produces products and components used for GNSS, including RF high-performance antennas and intelligent location-based wireless infrastructure solutions for tracking systems. The company is growing quickly with increasing global demand for leading-edge applications of precise GNSS timing and location services in agriculture, autonomous vehicles, and robotics. Tallysman's timing applications play an essential role supporting growth for clients in a range of sectors, including renewable energy, financial transaction processing, and 5G mobility.

Mr. Wellington will take over the leadership duties of Tallysman founder, President, and CTO Gyles Panther.

"Darrell is a world-class, Ottawa based technology leader and I am incredibly pleased to have a person of his calibre take over the leadership of our rapidly growing GNSS business," says Mr. Panther. "Darrell is an energetic, entrepreneurial technical leader and I am confident he will play a pivotal role in the future growth of Tallysman's GNSS business."

About Tallysman

www.tallysman.com

Based in Ottawa, Canada, Tallysman® is focused on high-precision GNSS and Iridium antenna design and manufacturing. Tallysman® is known for its Accutenna®, VeraPhase®, VeraChoke®, VeroStar™, and Helical antenna innovations. These technologies have provided accuracy and precision that exceed customer expectations.

About Calian
www.calian.com

We keep the world moving forward. Calian® helps people communicate, innovate, learn and lead safe and healthy lives-today and tomorrow. Every day, our employees live our values of customer commitment, integrity, innovation and teamwork to engineer reliable solutions that solve complex problems. That's Confidence. Engineered. A stable and growing 40-year company, we are headquartered in Ottawa with offices and projects spanning North American and International markets.

Visit calian.com to learn about innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions.

