Third Avenue Management recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Founded by legendary value investor Martin Whitman, Third Avenue Management (Trades, Portfolio) manages mutual funds, separate accounts and hedge funds. Since 2002, Third Avenue Management (Trades, Portfolio) has partnered with Affiliated Managers Group, a publicly traded asset manager that has invested in a diverse stable of boutique asset management firms. This partnership allowed Third Avenue to extend ownership rights to its senior professionals, including key members of the investment team, providing a clear and transparent succession plan for the Firm and all of its principals.

Third Avenue Management (Trades, Portfolio) manages assets across four core strategies — Value, Small-Cap, Real Estate and International Real Estate – which are available to investors through 40Act mutual funds, institutional separately managed accounts and a Real Estate Value Fund UCITS for non-U.S. investors.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 55 stocks valued at a total of $575.00Mil. The top holdings were TDW(11.61%), HCC(7.68%), and DB(5.68%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Third Avenue Management (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 2,888,365 shares in NYSE:DB, giving the stock a 5.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.859999999999999 during the quarter.

On 02/10/2023, Deutsche Bank AG traded for a price of $12.065 per share and a market cap of $24.68Bil. The stock has returned -25.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Deutsche Bank AG has a price-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-book ratio of 0.33 and a price-sales ratio of 0.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.20, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Third Avenue Management (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:UHAL by 369,442 shares. The trade had a 3.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.53.

On 02/10/2023, U-Haul Holding Co traded for a price of $64.0393 per share and a market cap of $11.38Bil. The stock has returned 7.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, U-Haul Holding Co has a price-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-book ratio of 1.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.87 and a price-sales ratio of 0.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.39, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 312,444 shares in NYSE:UHAL.B, giving the stock a 2.99% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $57.91 during the quarter.

On 02/10/2023, U-Haul Holding Co traded for a price of $57.68 per share and a market cap of $11.44Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, U-Haul Holding Co has a price-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-book ratio of 1.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.85 and a price-sales ratio of 0.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.38, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Third Avenue Management (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:TDW by 286,932 shares. The trade had a 1.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.42.

On 02/10/2023, Tidewater Inc traded for a price of $44.84 per share and a market cap of $2.26Bil. The stock has returned 220.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tidewater Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 54.62 and a price-sales ratio of 3.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 4.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 119,531 shares in NAS:ECPG, giving the stock a 1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.23 during the quarter.

On 02/10/2023, Encore Capital Group Inc traded for a price of $56.62 per share and a market cap of $1.32Bil. The stock has returned -18.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Encore Capital Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.55, a price-book ratio of 1.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.24 and a price-sales ratio of 1.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

