ZIVO Bioscience Announces Results of Study with its Product Candidate for the Prevention and Treatment of Coccidiosis in Broiler Chickens

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Zivo Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIVO) (the “Company”), a biotech/agtech R&D company engaged in the development of therapeutic, medicinal and nutritional product candidates derived from proprietary algal cultures, today announced the results of a four-month study performed by a third party on behalf of a potential partner company, which included a 42-day coccidiosis trial in broiler chickens. The study evaluating the Company’s novel immune-modulating biologic for treating coccidiosis in broiler chickens produced questionable results due to a high disease burden among tested chickens.

The pathogen inoculation used in the study produced an unexpectedly strong and concentrated disease challenge that resulted in a mortality rate 4-5 times higher than a typical study, and not representative of conditions expected in commercial broiler production houses. Despite efforts to titrate the inoculum in advance to assure an appropriate study environment, the disease burden was elevated far beyond naturally occurring or target study conditions.

Based on numerous previously successful trials that more closely replicated disease levels observed in commercial production facilities, ZIVO remains confident that its novel product for broiler chickens represents a disruptive solution to coccidiosis, one of the most significant challenges facing the global poultry industry.

“Today’s news is a disappointing development for ZIVO Bioscience because we were expecting a favorable result from this latest test, as we have seen from numerous similar studies ZIVO has conducted and published. We plan to move forward quickly based on what we learned and have already begun the process to conduct a new study that should be completed by mid-year,” said John Payne, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of ZIVO Bioscience.

"ZIVO remains focused on a biotech business strategy prioritizing its product candidate for the treatment of coccidiosis in chickens and continues work with the USDA for final approval. We believe this strategy will result in the best opportunity to optimize value through achieving sustainable revenue in the shortest timeframe possible. In addition to the poultry market, our extensive research indicates there are numerous additional health benefits or disease treatments to be derived from our proprietary algal culture for livestock, companion animals and humans. We intend to pursue those opportunities, as well,” added Mr. Payne.

About ZIVO Bioscience

ZIVO Bioscience is a research and development company with an intellectual property portfolio comprised of proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques and patented or patent pending inventions for applications in human and animal health. Please visit www.zivobioscience.com for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for any historical information, the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Although ZIVO believes that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our expectations of the future, about which we cannot be certain. Our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect due to factors largely outside our control, including risks that our strategic partnerships may not facilitate the commercialization or market acceptance of our products; risks that our products may not be ready for commercialization in a timely manner or at all; risks that our products will not perform as expected based on results of our pre-clinical and clinical trials; our ability to raise additional funds; uncertainties inherent in the development process of our products; changes in regulatory requirements or decisions of regulatory authorities; the size and growth potential of the markets for our products; the results of clinical trials, our ability to protect our intellectual property rights and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward–looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and ZIVO undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward–looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230210005373r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230210005373/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.