Bowie Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 39 stocks valued at a total of $782.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(6.27%), AON(5.63%), and GOOGL(5.05%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Bowie Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 30,000-share investment in NAS:LRCX. Previously, the stock had a 1.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $418.3 during the quarter.

On 02/10/2023, Lam Research Corp traded for a price of $505 per share and a market cap of $68.14Bil. The stock has returned -13.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lam Research Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-book ratio of 8.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.07 and a price-sales ratio of 3.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Bowie Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:META by 73,505 shares. The trade had a 1.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.43.

On 02/10/2023, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $174.15 per share and a market cap of $451.51Bil. The stock has returned -23.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-book ratio of 3.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.88 and a price-sales ratio of 4.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.46, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Bowie Capital Management, LLC bought 121,130 shares of NAS:AMD for a total holding of 271,130. The trade had a 1.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $66.01000000000001.

On 02/10/2023, Advanced Micro Devices Inc traded for a price of $81.48 per share and a market cap of $131.37Bil. The stock has returned -35.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 92.59, a price-book ratio of 2.40, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.82 and a price-sales ratio of 5.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Bowie Capital Management, LLC bought 16,729 shares of NAS:INTU for a total holding of 89,141. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $396.69.

On 02/10/2023, Intuit Inc traded for a price of $413.52 per share and a market cap of $116.17Bil. The stock has returned -25.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intuit Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 62.94, a price-book ratio of 7.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 37.21 and a price-sales ratio of 8.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Bowie Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:FICO by 18,602 shares. The trade had a 0.8100000000000001% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $526.1900000000001.

On 02/10/2023, Fair Isaac Corp traded for a price of $679.73 per share and a market cap of $17.10Bil. The stock has returned 31.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fair Isaac Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 45.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 32.41 and a price-sales ratio of 12.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

