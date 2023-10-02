PRUDENT INVESTORS NETWORK, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

22932 EL TORO RD LAKE FOREST, CA 92630

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 33 stocks valued at a total of $212.00Mil. The top holdings were XLF(9.99%), PHB(9.42%), and GOVT(9.07%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PRUDENT INVESTORS NETWORK, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 75,339 shares in ARCA:VIG, giving the stock a 5.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $148.3 during the quarter.

On 02/10/2023, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF traded for a price of $155.4 per share and a market cap of $65.58Bil. The stock has returned -2.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a price-book ratio of 4.39.

PRUDENT INVESTORS NETWORK, INC. reduced their investment in ARCA:SPYD by 273,535 shares. The trade had a 5.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $38.7.

On 02/10/2023, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF traded for a price of $41.55 per share and a market cap of $8.00Bil. The stock has returned 1.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a price-book ratio of 1.82.

The guru established a new position worth 147,856 shares in ARCA:XLU, giving the stock a 4.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $67.52 during the quarter.

On 02/10/2023, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF traded for a price of $67.70999999999999 per share and a market cap of $15.61Bil. The stock has returned 4.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a price-book ratio of 2.21.

The guru established a new position worth 224,456 shares in ARCA:RDIV, giving the stock a 4.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $42.47 during the quarter.

On 02/10/2023, Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF traded for a price of $46.01 per share and a market cap of $1.06Bil. The stock has returned 13.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.48.

PRUDENT INVESTORS NETWORK, INC. reduced their investment in BATS:MTUM by 62,178 shares. The trade had a 4.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $144.42.

On 02/10/2023, iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF traded for a price of $144.72 per share and a market cap of $12.06Bil. The stock has returned -12.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a price-book ratio of 3.81.

