Chord Energy Schedules Fourth Quarter 2022 Conference Call for February 23, 2023

Author's Avatar
6 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, Feb. 10, 2023

HOUSTON, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chord Energy Corp. (Nasdaq: CHRD) ("Chord" or the "Company") plans to announce its Fourth Quarter 2022 financial and operational results on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 after market close. Additionally, the Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss Fourth Quarter 2022 financial and operational results.

Chord_Energy_Logo_NEW.jpg

Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast:
Date: Thursday, February 23, 2023
Time: 10:00 a.m. Central Time
Live Webcast:https://app.webinar.net/6Gpr03Mlqn8

Sell-side analysts wishing to ask a question may use the following dial-in:
Dial-in: 888-317-6003
Intl. Dial-in: 412-317-6061
Conference ID: 9607643

Website: www.chordenergy.com

A recording of the conference call will be available beginning at 1:00 p.m. Central Time on the day of the call and will be available until Thursday, March 2, 2023 by dialing:

Replay dial-in: 877-344-7529
Intl. replay: 412-317-0088
Replay access: 6916568

The call will also be available for replay for approximately 30 days at www.chordenergy.com.

Additionally, Chord Energy plans to participate in the following energy conferences and investor events:

February 27, 2023: Credit Suisse Annual Vail Summit
March 7, 2023: J.P. Morgan High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference
March 21-22, 2023:Piper Sandler 23rd Annual Energy Conference

About Chord Energy Corp.
Chord Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston Basin. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.chordenergy.com.

favicon.png?sn=DA12142&sd=2023-02-10 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chord-energy-schedules-fourth-quarter-2022-conference-call-for-february-23-2023-301744471.html

SOURCE Chord Energy Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA12142&Transmission_Id=202302101830PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA12142&DateId=20230210
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.