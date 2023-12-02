AlpInvest Partners B.V. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 21 stocks valued at a total of $369.00Mil. The top holdings were KDP(38.53%), DDOG(11.36%), and ZI(7.71%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 2,479,732 shares in NYSE:NABL, giving the stock a 6.9% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.66 during the quarter.

On 02/12/2023, N-able Inc traded for a price of $10.2 per share and a market cap of $1.84Bil. The stock has returned -11.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, N-able Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 164.52, a price-book ratio of 3.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 31.27 and a price-sales ratio of 5.06.

The guru established a new position worth 2,479,736 shares in NYSE:SWI, giving the stock a 6.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $8.73 during the quarter.

On 02/12/2023, SolarWinds Corp traded for a price of $10.03 per share and a market cap of $1.62Bil. The stock has returned -24.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SolarWinds Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -3.77 and a price-sales ratio of 2.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

AlpInvest Partners B.V. reduced their investment in NAS:DDOG by 163,366 shares. The trade had a 4.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $78.12.

On 02/12/2023, Datadog Inc traded for a price of $80.52 per share and a market cap of $25.57Bil. The stock has returned -53.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Datadog Inc has a price-book ratio of 19.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 504.88 and a price-sales ratio of 16.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought 2,317,880 shares of NYSE:NU for a total holding of 3,070,391. The trade had a 2.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $4.35.

On 02/12/2023, Nu Holdings Ltd traded for a price of $4.74 per share and a market cap of $22.21Bil. The stock has returned -48.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nu Holdings Ltd has a price-book ratio of 4.67 and a price-sales ratio of 9.28.

The guru established a new position worth 8,689 shares in NYSE:TDG, giving the stock a 1.48% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $589.1799999999999 during the quarter.

On 02/12/2023, TransDigm Group Inc traded for a price of $730.47 per share and a market cap of $39.88Bil. The stock has returned 15.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TransDigm Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 49.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.83 and a price-sales ratio of 7.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

