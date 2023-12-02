GARDNER LEWIS ASSET MANAGEMENT L P recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 70 stocks valued at a total of $291.00Mil. The top holdings were UMPQ(4.85%), MA(4.59%), and AAPL(4.35%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GARDNER LEWIS ASSET MANAGEMENT L P’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 28,462-share investment in NYSE:Y. Previously, the stock had a 5.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $843.86 during the quarter.

On 02/12/2023, Alleghany Corp traded for a price of $847.79 per share and a market cap of $11.41Bil. The stock has returned 27.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alleghany Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-book ratio of 1.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.62 and a price-sales ratio of 0.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 490,000-share investment in NYSE:DRE. Previously, the stock had a 5.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.2 during the quarter.

On 02/12/2023, Duke Realty Corp traded for a price of $48.2 per share and a market cap of $18.56Bil. The stock has returned -16.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Duke Realty Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-book ratio of 2.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.77 and a price-sales ratio of 16.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 335,051 shares in NYSE:STOR, giving the stock a 3.69% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31.73 during the quarter.

On 02/12/2023, STORE Capital Corp traded for a price of $32.21 per share and a market cap of $9.11Bil. The stock has returned 10.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, STORE Capital Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-book ratio of 1.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 13.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.60 and a price-sales ratio of 10.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 983,328-share investment in NYSE:SHLX. Previously, the stock had a 3.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $15.82 during the quarter.

On 02/12/2023, Shell Midstream Partners LP traded for a price of $15.82 per share and a market cap of $6.22Bil. The stock has returned 39.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Shell Midstream Partners LP has a price-earnings ratio of 13.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.41 and a price-sales ratio of 12.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.40, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 298,160-share investment in NAS:CCXI. Previously, the stock had a 3.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $51.92 during the quarter.

On 02/12/2023, ChemoCentryx Inc traded for a price of $51.99 per share and a market cap of $3.74Bil. The stock has returned 49.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ChemoCentryx Inc has a price-book ratio of 15.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -27.52 and a price-sales ratio of 98.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

