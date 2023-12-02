WHITE PINE CAPITAL LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

60 South Sixth Street Minneapolis, MN 55402

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 200 stocks valued at a total of $256.00Mil. The top holdings were MMM(4.67%), MSFT(3.12%), and IGSB(2.98%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WHITE PINE CAPITAL LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, WHITE PINE CAPITAL LLC bought 53,315 shares of BATS:FLOT for a total holding of 108,271. The trade had a 1.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.64.

On 02/12/2023, iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.6 per share and a market cap of $8.24Bil. The stock has returned 2.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

WHITE PINE CAPITAL LLC reduced their investment in NAS:IGSB by 49,725 shares. The trade had a 1.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.29.

On 02/12/2023, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.21 per share and a market cap of $24.18Bil. The stock has returned -2.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

WHITE PINE CAPITAL LLC reduced their investment in BATS:NEAR by 39,725 shares. The trade had a 0.8100000000000001% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.78.

On 02/12/2023, BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF traded for a price of $49.54 per share and a market cap of $4.04Bil. The stock has returned 1.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.14.

WHITE PINE CAPITAL LLC reduced their investment in NAS:OIIM by 257,704 shares. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $4.34.

On 02/12/2023, O2Micro International Ltd traded for a price of $4.57 per share and a market cap of $133.38Mil. The stock has returned 10.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, O2Micro International Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 45.70, a price-book ratio of 1.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 34.28 and a price-sales ratio of 1.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.28, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 17,355-share investment in NAS:CYBE. Previously, the stock had a 0.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $53.86 during the quarter.

On 02/12/2023, CyberOptics Corp traded for a price of $54 per share and a market cap of $401.02Mil. The stock has returned 23.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CyberOptics Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-book ratio of 4.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.87 and a price-sales ratio of 4.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

