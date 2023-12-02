Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 184 stocks valued at a total of $743.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(5.56%), AAPL(5.16%), and ADP(4.51%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ORLY by 3,944 shares. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $806.52.

On 02/12/2023, O'Reilly Automotive Inc traded for a price of $825.3200000000001 per share and a market cap of $51.46Bil. The stock has returned 25.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, O'Reilly Automotive Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.47 and a price-sales ratio of 3.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 113,050-share investment in ARCA:RJI. Previously, the stock had a 0.14% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $8.130000000000001 during the quarter.

On 02/12/2023, AB Svensk Exportkredit ZC SP ETN REDEEM 24/10/2022 USD 10 - 870297801 traded for a price of $8.105 per share and a market cap of $112.94Mil. The stock has returned 5.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC bought 5,790 shares of ARCA:VIOO for a total holding of 35,330. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $175.09.

On 02/12/2023, Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF traded for a price of $189.81 per share and a market cap of $2.36Bil. The stock has returned -1.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.80.

During the quarter, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC bought 2,500 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 18,327. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $351.8.

On 02/12/2023, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $375.02 per share and a market cap of $280.53Bil. The stock has returned -7.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.76.

During the quarter, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC bought 2,981 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 172,243. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $239.99.

On 02/12/2023, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $263.1 per share and a market cap of $1,958.46Bil. The stock has returned -12.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-book ratio of 10.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.43 and a price-sales ratio of 9.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

