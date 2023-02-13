Nicholas Investment Partners, LP recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

P.O. BOX 9267 RANCHO SANTA FE, CA 92067

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 152 stocks valued at a total of $1.07Bil. The top holdings were RXDX(2.91%), CYTK(2.36%), and ARGX(2.34%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Nicholas Investment Partners, LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 557,175-share investment in NAS:SWTX. Previously, the stock had a 1.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.64 during the quarter.

On 02/13/2023, SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $30.41 per share and a market cap of $1.90Bil. The stock has returned -47.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.10 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -4.86.

The guru established a new position worth 308,295 shares in NAS:LNTH, giving the stock a 1.47% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $61.7 during the quarter.

On 02/13/2023, Lantheus Holdings Inc traded for a price of $58.27 per share and a market cap of $4.01Bil. The stock has returned 110.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lantheus Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 39.11, a price-book ratio of 6.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.20 and a price-sales ratio of 5.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.39, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 200,254 shares in NAS:AXSM, giving the stock a 1.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $59.77 during the quarter.

On 02/13/2023, Axsome Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $62.79 per share and a market cap of $2.73Bil. The stock has returned 99.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 17.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -17.45 and a price-sales ratio of 99.67.

The guru sold out of their 68,190-share investment in NAS:UTHR. Previously, the stock had a 1.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $252.44 during the quarter.

On 02/13/2023, United Therapeutics Corp traded for a price of $255.11 per share and a market cap of $11.63Bil. The stock has returned 25.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, United Therapeutics Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-book ratio of 2.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.93 and a price-sales ratio of 6.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Nicholas Investment Partners, LP reduced their investment in NAS:RXDX by 205,989 shares. The trade had a 1.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.84999999999999.

On 02/13/2023, Prometheus Biosciences Inc traded for a price of $117.51 per share and a market cap of $5.46Bil. The stock has returned 193.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, Prometheus Biosciences Inc has a price-book ratio of 21.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -39.51 and a price-sales ratio of 645.66.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.