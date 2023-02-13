Drexel Morgan & Co. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 45 stocks valued at a total of $486.00Mil. The top holdings were T(25.04%), CLF(16.56%), and JNJ(7.83%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Drexel Morgan & Co.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Drexel Morgan & Co. bought 1,799,864 shares of NYSE:T for a total holding of 6,614,384. The trade had a 6.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.9.

On 02/13/2023, AT&T Inc traded for a price of $19.07 per share and a market cap of $135.93Bil. The stock has returned 10.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AT&T Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.91 and a price-sales ratio of 1.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Drexel Morgan & Co. reduced their investment in ARCA:SPY by 75,000 shares. The trade had a 6.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $382.87.

On 02/13/2023, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $408.01 per share and a market cap of $376.74Bil. The stock has returned -7.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-book ratio of 3.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.05 and a price-sales ratio of 2.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Drexel Morgan & Co. bought 100,000 shares of NYSE:DIS for a total holding of 216,086. The trade had a 1.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.65000000000001.

On 02/13/2023, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $108.06 per share and a market cap of $197.40Bil. The stock has returned -28.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 59.37, a price-book ratio of 2.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.42 and a price-sales ratio of 2.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Drexel Morgan & Co. reduced their investment in NYSE:CLF by 400,000 shares. The trade had a 1.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.06.

On 02/13/2023, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc traded for a price of $19.94 per share and a market cap of $10.28Bil. The stock has returned -4.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.33, a price-book ratio of 1.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.34 and a price-sales ratio of 0.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Drexel Morgan & Co. bought 500,000 shares of NAS:WBD for a total holding of 2,028,459. The trade had a 0.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $11.29.

On 02/13/2023, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc traded for a price of $14.22 per share and a market cap of $34.53Bil. The stock has returned -52.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.13 and a price-sales ratio of 0.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

