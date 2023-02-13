JW Asset Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

14 NORTH LAKE RD ARMONK, NY 10504

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 8 stocks valued at a total of $243.00Mil. The top holdings were ESTA(86.23%), CPRX(4.31%), and CELH(3.68%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were JW Asset Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 563,392 shares in NAS:CPRX, giving the stock a 4.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $15.4 during the quarter.

On 02/13/2023, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $15.47 per share and a market cap of $1.61Bil. The stock has returned 108.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-book ratio of 5.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.08 and a price-sales ratio of 8.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 44,500 shares in NYSE:NVO, giving the stock a 2.48% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $117.25 during the quarter.

On 02/13/2023, Novo Nordisk A/S traded for a price of $139.54 per share and a market cap of $314.31Bil. The stock has returned 35.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Novo Nordisk A/S has a price-earnings ratio of 39.62, a price-book ratio of 26.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.43 and a price-sales ratio of 12.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, JW Asset Management, LLC bought 45,538 shares of NAS:CELH for a total holding of 86,038. The trade had a 1.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $97.83.

On 02/13/2023, Celsius Holdings Inc traded for a price of $97.13 per share and a market cap of $7.40Bil. The stock has returned 68.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Celsius Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 124.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -63.15 and a price-sales ratio of 13.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 15,868-share investment in NAS:QDEL. Previously, the stock had a 0.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $84.7 during the quarter.

On 02/13/2023, QuidelOrtho Corp traded for a price of $86.5 per share and a market cap of $5.71Bil. The stock has returned -9.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, QuidelOrtho Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 4.60, a price-book ratio of 1.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.42 and a price-sales ratio of 1.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 85,000-share investment in NAS:HMCOU. Previously, the stock had a 0.45% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.01 during the quarter.

On 02/13/2023, HumanCo Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $10.04 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned -3.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, HumanCo Acquisition Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-book ratio of 1.34 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -175.98.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.