JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) is excited to reveal more from the line of toys coming to retail on Feb 26 for the highly anticipated new film from Illumination and Nintendo, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, arriving in theaters April 7, 2023.

Bring home the excitement of The Super Mario Bros. Movie. with these officially licensed toys and plush from JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Fans of all ages will enjoy recreating moments from the movie with movie-inspired mini figures and playsets, 5” premium figures, 7” feature Bowser, pull back karts and plush.

All toys are coming to shelves and online in North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa on Feb. 26, 2023.

Download all the cool product assets here: https%3A%2F%2Fwe.tl%2Ft-ldjLjzxUnC

The Super Mario Bros. Movie 5” Figure Series Wave 1 features Mario, Luigi, Peach, and Toad. Each figure comes with premium details, realistic acrylic eyes and has 8-16 points of articulation. Every character comes with its own movie accessory like Mario’s plunger or Luigi’s flashlight! Each figure is sold separately at $19.99.

Bring The Super Mario Bros. Movie 7” Bowser to life with an illuminated “fire breathing” effect by adding water and 3 AAA batteries (not included). Recreate scenes from the movie with 15 points of articulation or display him in his premium packaging. Get him for $29.99!

The Mushroom Kingdom Castle playset comes with 1.25” Mario and Princess Peach figures. This set is inspired by Princess Peach’s Mushroom Kingdom castle from the movie. The castle interior opens to nearly 22” wide and recreates the training ground moment from the movie including blocks, piranha plant, Bullet Bill, fire stick, and more. Get this amazing playset for $29.99.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie 1.25” mini figures Wave 1 includes Mario, Luigi, Peach, Toad, Kamek, and Koopa Paratroopa. Each comes with a question block that opens to reveal real movie backgrounds. Each figure sold separately for $5.99.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2.5” Figure with Pull Back Racerfeatures removable 2.5” figures of Mario, Peach, Toad, and Koopa Troopa. Each figure has multiple points of articulation. Pull back the kart to race – no batteries required. They are sold separately only at Walmart for $14.97 each.

Mario and Luigi posable plush have realistic acrylic eyes and premium detailing. 14” posable Mario plush and 15” posable Luigi plush are sold separately only at Target for $29.99.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie 5” hanger plush line includes Mario, Luigi, Peach, and Toad. Each character includes a clip for hanging. They will be sold separately for $5.99.

About Illumination and Nintendo’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie

From Illumination and Nintendo comes a new animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros. The film will be released in North America on April 7, 2023 and in Japan on April 28, 2023.

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (collaborators on Teen Titans Go!, Teen Titans Go! To the Movies) from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel (The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, Illumination’s Minions: The Rise of Gru), the film stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

The film is produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and by Shigeru Miyamoto for Nintendo. The film is co-financed by Universal Pictures and Nintendo and released worldwide by Universal Pictures.

About Illumination

Illumination, founded by Chris Meledandri in 2007, is one of the entertainment industry’s leading producers of event-animated films, including Despicable Me—the most successful animated franchise in cinematic history—as well as Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax, Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch and The Secret Life of Pets and Sing films. Illumination’s soon-to-be released Super Mario Bros. movie will join a studio library that includes two of the top 10 animated films of all time. Illumination’s iconic, beloved franchises—infused with memorable and distinct characters, global appeal and cultural relevance—have grossed more than $8 billion worldwide. Illumination has an exclusive financing and distribution partnership with Universal Pictures. Illumination’s upcoming films include the new Super Mario Bros. film in April 2023 and Migration in December 2023.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co., Ltd., founded in 1889, and headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, has created characters and game series that have become household names worldwide, such as Mario™, through its integrated hardware and software business. From the launch of the Nintendo Entertainment System™ in 1983, through today and into the future, Nintendo’s continuing mission is to create unique entertainment that puts smiles on the faces of people all over the world.

About Universal Products & Experiences

Universal Products & Experiences (UP&E) globally drives the expansion and elevation of NBCUniversal’s iconic collection of brands, intellectual properties, characters, and stories based on the company’s extensive portfolio of properties created by Universal Pictures, Illumination, DreamWorks Animation and NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. The division executes this through innovative physical and digital products, engaging retail and product experiences across our expansive global theme park destinations (for both owned and 3rd party IP), location-based venues, e-commerce product platforms, and retailers around the world. Along with global brand strategy and creative, UP&E’s three lines of business include Consumer Products, Games and Digital Platforms, as well as Theme Parks Products & Retail. UP&E is a division of Universal Parks & Resorts, part of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

More information is available at universalproductsexperiences.com

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, headquartered in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific manages a broad portfolio of licensed and owned I.P. brands and products, with best sellers such as Super Mario figures, plush and playsets. All products will be available online or in retail stores nationwide.

