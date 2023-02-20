Corcept Therapeutics Announces Preliminary Settlement of Purported Securities Class Action Litigation

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated ( CORT), a commercial-stage company engaged in the discovery and development of medications to treat severe endocrine, oncologic, metabolic and neurological disorders by modulating the effects of the hormone cortisol, today announced that it has reached a preliminary settlement of all claims in the purported securities class action against Corcept and certain of its executive officers captioned Melucci v. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, et al., Case No. 5:19-cv-01372-LHK, which was pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California. Under the proposed settlement, Corcept has agreed to make a one-time payment of $14.0 million, which will be covered in full by Corcept’s insurers.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept has discovered a large portfolio of proprietary compounds that selectively modulate the effects of cortisol and owns extensive United States and foreign intellectual property covering both their composition and their use to treat a variety of serious disorders. The company is conducting clinical trials of its leading cortisol modulators as potential treatments for patients with Cushing’s syndrome, ovarian, prostate and adrenal cancer, ALS and liver disease. Corcept’s drug Korlym® was the first medication approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of patients with Cushing’s syndrome.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements based on our current plans and expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties that might cause our actual results to differ materially from those such statements express or imply. These statements include those related to the proposed settlement of the litigation and our insurance coverage. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks that the parties do not reach a final settlement, risks that the United States District Court for the Northern District of California does not approve the proposed settlement, risks that our insurance does not cover the settlement and other risks set forth in Corcept’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available at our website and the SEC’s website. We disclaim any intention or duty to update forward-looking statements made in this press release.

CONTACT:
Corcept Therapeutics
Investor Relations
[email protected]
www.corcept.com

ti?nf=ODc0NzU2NSM1NDA0OTU4IzIwOTAwODY=
Corcept-Therapeutics-Incorpora.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.