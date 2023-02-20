Global Partners LP to Host Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call on February 27, 2023

Global Partners LP (NYSE: GLP) (the “Partnership”) today announced that it will release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results before the market opens on Monday, February 27, 2023. At 10:00 a.m. ET, the Partnership will conduct a conference call for investors and analysts hosted by Eric Slifka, President and Chief Executive Officer, Gregory B. Hanson, Chief Financial Officer, and Mark Romaine, Chief Operating Officer.

The call can be accessed by dialing (877) 709-8155 (U.S. and Canada) or (201) 689-8881 (International). The live and archived audio replay of the conference call can be accessed by visiting the “Events & Presentations” section of the “Investors” portion of the Global Partners website, https%3A%2F%2Fir.globalp.com.

About Global Partners LP

With approximately 1,700 locations primarily in the Northeast, Global Partners is one of the region’s largest independent owners, suppliers and operators of gasoline stations and convenience stores. Global also owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks in New England and New York, through which it distributes gasoline, distillates, residual oil and renewable fuels to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers. In addition, Global engages in the transportation of petroleum products and renewable fuels by rail from the mid-continental U.S. and Canada. Global, a master limited partnership, trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GLP.” For additional information, visit www.globalp.com.

