Lumentum 200G PAM4 EMLs Honored by 2023 Lightwave Innovation Reviews

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 13, 2023

First-to-Market Laser Transmitters for Next-Generation Data Center Applications Receive Another Industry Win

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum"), a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products, announced today that its 200G PAM4 externally-modulated lasers (EMLs) were recognized by the 2023 Lightwave Innovation Reviews. An esteemed and experienced panel of judges from the optical communications community recognized Lumentum as a high-scoring honoree. In the optical components category, Lumentum's 200G PAM4 EMLs scored 4.5 out of 5.

"We are honored to receive such recognition from Lightwave," said Nicolas Herriau, Lumentum Vice President and General Manager, Datacom. "I am especially proud of our incredible team at Lumentum. Backed by their unrivaled experience in delivering industry-leading performance and quality, the team delivered the industry's first 200G PAM4 EMLs to the market. Their work supports hyperscale data center operators as they scale up 800G and 1.6T data rates to meet the needed bandwidth capacity of next-generation data center architectures."

The award from Lightwave marks the second industry win for Lumentum's 200G PAM4 EMLs, following last year's award from the European Conference on Optical Communication (ECOC) for Data Center Innovation/Best Product of 2022. Lightwave's recognition reinforces how Lumentum continues to be a leading provider of innovative, cost-effective, and lower-power consumption solutions for the industry.

"On behalf of the Lightwave Innovation Reviews, I would like to congratulate Lumentum on their high-scoring honoree status," said Lightwave Editorial Director Stephen Hardy. "This competitive program allows Lightwave to celebrate and recognize the most innovative products impacting the optical communications community this year."

Lumentum's cutting-edge EMLs are photonic integrated circuits that consist of a distributed feedback laser monolithically integrated with an electro-absorption modulator. The company manufactures its EMLs in an internal, high-volume indium phosphide wafer fab.

Within these single-chip high-performance laser transmitters, Lumentum's 200G PAM4 EMLs minimize input voltage swings to reduce the power consumption of related driver ICs. They provide superior waveform quality for PAM4 and the potential for PAM6 or PAM8 operation, resulting in an even higher transmission capacity than 200G per wavelength.

About Lightwave

Through our integrated media portfolio, Lightwave delivers content focused on fiber optics and optoelectronics, the technologies that enable the growth, integration and improved performance of voice, data and video communications networks and services. Our experienced editorial team provides trusted technology, application and market insights to corporate executives, department heads, project managers, network engineers and technical managers at equipment suppliers, service providers and major end-user organizations. Our unique ability to inform our audience's business-critical decisions is based in our 35+ year relationship with the entire optical community—technology vendors, communications carriers and major enterprises—and our recognition of the interplay among its members.

About Lumentum

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications, including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California, with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com and follow Lumentum on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Contact Information:




Investors:

Kathy Ta, 408-750-3853; [email protected]

Media:

Christina Itzkowitz, 781-929-0565; [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA12257&sd=2023-02-13 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lumentum-200g-pam4-emls-honored-by-2023-lightwave-innovation-reviews-301744559.html

SOURCE Lumentum

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA12257&Transmission_Id=202302130830PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA12257&DateId=20230213
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.