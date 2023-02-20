Nylabone, an iconic brand in the Central Garden & Pet Company portfolio (Nasdaq: CENT) (Nasdaq: CENTA), announced a $10,000 donation to long-time partner American Humane in support of its Pups4Patriots™ program. The contribution, which coincides with Valentine’s Day, honors the lifesaving companionship U.S. military veterans and their service dogs share as they bring comfort and peace into each other’s lives.

The Nylabone brand's donation will benefit American Humane's mission to connect dogs and veterans in need. Far too often, members of the armed forces suffering from the invisible wounds of war—such as post-traumatic stress and traumatic brain injury—face depression, social isolation, and other serious issues. The Pups4Patriots™ program trains dogs needing homes to be companions for veterans returning to civilian life, helping to reduce stress and anxiety, mitigate depression, ease social reintegration, provide comfort, and restore confidence.

“On a holiday that is dedicated to love, it’s only fitting to celebrate the one-of-a-kind, lifechanging affection our furry friends can provide,” said Glen S. Axelrod, President and CEO of Nylabone Products. “Offering the healing power of a dog’s loyalty to our nation’s heroes when they need it most is critical, which is why we’re so delighted to support our friends at American Humane.”

The donation is the latest initiative that Nylabone has participated in throughout its distinguished partnership with American Humane, including a 2021 sponsorship to reunite Air Force Staff Sergeant Dustin Reed and his retired military working dog, Anjin. The company also makes ongoing chew toy donations to American Humane that offer relief to dogs training as service animals.

“Our Pups4Patriots program has saved countless lives by putting healing leashes into the hands of veterans in need across the country,” American Humane president and CEO Dr. Robin Ganzert said. “We wouldn’t be able to do this lifesaving work without the generosity of organizations like Nylabone, which has gone above and beyond to serve our nation’s heroes after they’re finished serving us. This donation will go directly toward helping veterans access service dogs that allow them to live their lives to the absolute fullest, and we can’t thank Nylabone enough for their support of Pups4Patriots and our brave military members.”

This contribution from Nylabone supports the Central Garden & Pet Impact strategy, which is dedicated to making positive changes through philanthropic work, focusing on protecting our planet, cultivating our communities and empowering our employees. Nylabone further supports hundreds of non-profit animal welfare organizations through its Nylabone Cares program. Committed to helping dogs find and stay in their forever homes, Nylabone Cares educates pet parents on why dogs chew and donates high-quality chew toys that promote healthy, non-destructive chewing habits.

