AUTOMAKERS GET A 'BIG GAME BOOST' ON CARS.COM FOLLOWING PRIMETIME ADS, GAINING A COLLECTIVE 81% SPIKE IN TRAFFIC TO THEIR INVENTORY

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, Feb. 13, 2023

Kia Is the MVP of the Night as Traffic Spiked 230% to Its Branded Pages on Cars.com

75% of Big Game's Car Ads Featured EVs, Leading to a 21% Increase Overall in EV Page Views on Cars.com

CHICAGO, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Football fans rushed to car-shopping marketplaceCars.com™ (NYSE: CARS) during and after Sunday's game to learn more about the vehicles advertised in its prime-time commercials with advertising automakers. Collectively, advertising automakers saw an 81% lift to pages on Cars.com. The lineup included spots from Kia, GM, and Stellantis brands Jeep and Ram, but Kia took home the trophy with a 230% spike in Cars.com traffic following the airing of its ad, "Binky Dad."

cars_com_Logo.jpg

Kia's ad may have been the night's big winner, but every car brand making a game-time appearance experienced notable traffic surges as consumers flocked to Cars.com to learn more about the advertised vehicles, read unbiased reviews from experts and consumers, and view side-by-side comparisons to other makes and models.

Brand and Commercial

Brand Lift on Cars.com

Kia "Binky Dad"

230 %

GM "Why Not an EV?"

50 %

Ram "Premature Electrification"

46 %

Jeep "Electric Boogie"

13 %

"Americans are inundated with brand messages on a day that's as big for advertising as it is for sports, and advertisers 'win' when consumers take the next step to find out more," said Jennifer Vianello, Cars.com chief marketing officer. "So while the significant traffic growth on Cars.com is a victory for the automaker and brands that showed spots during the game, it's also a win for the brands that funneled their ad dollars to target Cars.com visitors, bypassing the multimillion-dollar traditional media buy while still capitalizing on the postgame spike of engaged, in-market car shoppers."

Only about 5% of Americans1 are actively in the market to buy a car at any given time, so many brands strategically sit out the big show and spend a fraction of the cost on hyper-targeted digital advertising.

Although Ford wasn't advertising during the Big Game this year, the Detroit-based automaker's electric-vehicle page views saw a 118% increase in EV engagement on Cars.com from Ram's "Premature Electrification" ad and a 146% lift on Cars.com during GM's "Why Not an EV?" ad. BMW also benefited on the marketplace, with a 70% increase in views of the luxury automaker's EVs during GM's partnered ad with Netflix and a 33% bump during Ram's pharma-spoof commercial.

The game brought out a few more surprises, including:

  • Cross-Shopping Consumers: Used Teslas saw a 26% bump on Cars.com during Jeep's "Electric Boogie" ad. The electric-car brand saw an even greater bump (29% for used Teslas) when Elon Musk was shown in the stands, proving consumers are still very EV curious.
  • Cars on the Big Screen: Porsche saw a 47% increase in page views on Cars.com following the trailer for the new Transformers movie that features Mirage, a Transformer character that replicates the Porsche 911.
  • EV-Curious Fans: In addition to brand-specific searches, Cars.com visitors looked more broadly for information on EVs, causing a 21% increase in EV page views on Cars.com, which appeared to benefit some automakers' EVs.

Methodology

Cars.com analyzed site traffic patterns for advertised car model pages during the eight minutes before each spot aired and again eight minutes after. General EV traffic patterns were measured week over week.

For more reviews, car-buying advice and tips, visit Cars.com/news.

Cars.com Internal Data
1 Based on 3.7MM expected U.S. vehicle sales per 90 days in U.S. (SC&P Global Mobility), compared against total U.S. households (123.6MM). 2016–20 U.S. Census Bureau.

ABOUTCARS.COM INC.
CARS is a leading automotive marketplace platform that provides a robust set of digital solutions that connect car shoppers with sellers. Launched in 1998 with the flagship marketplaceCars.com and headquartered in Chicago, the Company empowers shoppers with the data, resources and digital tools needed to make informed buying decisions and seamlessly connect with automotive retailers. In a rapidly changing market, CARS enables dealerships and OEMs with innovative technical solutions and data-driven intelligence to better reach and influence ready-to-buy shoppers, increase inventory turn and gain market share.

In addition toCars.com™, CARS brands include Dealer Inspire®, a technology provider building solutions that future-proof dealerships with more efficient operations and connected digital experiences; FUEL™, which gives dealers and OEMs the opportunity to harness the untapped power of digital video by leveragingCars.com's pure audience of in-market car shoppers, DealerRater®, a leading car dealer review and reputation management platform, CreditIQ®, digital financing technology and Accu-Trade®, vehicle valuation and appraisal technology.

The full suite of CARS properties includes Cars.com™, Dealer Inspire®, FUEL™, DealerRater®,CreditIQ®,Accu-Trade.com®. For more information, visitwww.Cars.com

favicon.png?sn=CG13040&sd=2023-02-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automakers-get-a-big-game-boost-on-carscom-following-primetime-ads-gaining-a-collective-81-spike-in-traffic-to-their-inventory-301745326.html

SOURCE Cars.com Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG13040&Transmission_Id=202302131156PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG13040&DateId=20230213
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.