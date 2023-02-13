Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of Hesai Group

3 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Deutsche Bank announced today its appointment as depositary bank for the NASDAQ-listed American Depositary Receipt program of Hesai Group.

Hesai (NASDAQ: HSAI) is a provider of three-dimensional light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions. The Company’s LiDAR products enable a broad spectrum of applications across passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle fleets, as well as applications in robotics. Hesai is headquartered in Shanghai, China.*

In addition to specializing in administering cross-border equity structures such as New York Shares and American and Global Depositary Receipts, Deutsche Bank provides corporates, financial institutions, hedge funds and supranational agencies around the world with trustee, agency, escrow and related services. Deutsche Bank offers a very broad range of services for diverse products, from complex securitizations and project finance to syndicated loans, debt exchanges and restructurings.

* This information was provided by Hesai Group (February 2023).

Depositary Receipt Information

Country

Cayman Islands incorporated with headquarters in Shanghai, China

Custodian Bank

Deutsche Bank AG, Hong Kong Branch

Effective Date

February 13, 2023

Level III ADR

CUSIP

428050 108

ISIN

US4280501085

Symbol

HSAI

Exchange

NASDAQ

Current Ratio

1 ADS: 1 Class B Ordinary share

Eligibility

DTC

Depositary Receipt Contacts

New Business
Development

William Ng

Tel: +852 2203 7889

www.adr.db.com

Markets Distribution

[email protected]

London

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7547 6500

gtb.db.com

New York

Tel: +1 212 250 9100

Deutsche Bank provides commercial and investment banking, retail banking, transaction banking and asset and wealth management products and services to corporations, governments, institutional investors, small and medium-sized businesses, and private individuals. Deutsche Bank is Germany’s leading bank, with a strong position in Europe and a significant presence in the Americas and Asia Pacific.

The Depositary Receipts have been registered pursuant to the US Securities Act of 1933 (the "Act"). The investment or investment service which is the subject of this notice is not available to retail clients as defined by the UK Financial Conduct Authority. This notice has been approved and/or communicated by Deutsche Bank AG New York. The services described in this notice are provided by Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas (Deutsche Bank) or by its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in accordance with appropriate local registration and regulation. Deutsche Bank is providing the attached notice strictly for information purposes and makes no claims or statement, nor does it warrant or in any way represent, as to the accuracy or completeness of the details contained herein or therein. This announcement appears as a matter of record only. Neither this announcement nor the information contained herein constitutes an offer or solicitation by Deutsche Bank or any other issuer or entity for the purchase or sale of any securities nor does it constitute a solicitation to any person in any jurisdiction where solicitation would be unlawful. No part of this notice may be copied or reproduced in any way without the prior written consent of Deutsche Bank. Past results are not an indication of future performance. Copyright© February 2023 Deutsche Bank AG. All rights reserved.

