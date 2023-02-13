Trilogy Metals to Release Updated Feasibility Study for the Arctic Copper-Zinc-Lead-Silver-Gold Project on Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Author's Avatar
2 days ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 13, 2023

Investor Conference Call Discussing the Updated Feasibility Study to be Held on Wednesday, February 15, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX: TMQ) (NYSE American: TMQ) ("Trilogy Metals" or the "Company") will release the updated Feasibility Study results for the Arctic Copper-Zinc-Lead-Silver-Gold Project in Alaska before the market opens on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

In addition, Trilogy Metals will hold an investor webinar to discuss the updated Feasibility Study results on Wednesday, February 15 at 10:00 am (Pacific Time) or 1:00 pm (Eastern Time).

Participants can access the Company's presentation by a live webcast of the conference call at the following link:

https://www.c-meeting.com/web3/joinTo/38ZLQJQ93P2A84/T1ca8GcVZNRtr5E7NaQ9SQ

There will be a question-and-answer session following the presentation.

A replay of this conference call will be available on the Company's website at www.trilogymetals.com.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration and development company that holds a 50 percent interest in Ambler Metals LLC which has a 100 percent interest in the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects ("UKMP") in Northwestern Alaska. Ambler Metals LLC is a 50/50 joint venture with South32 Limited, a globally diversified mining and metals company. The UKMP is located within the Ambler Mining District, one of the richest and most-prospective known copper-dominant districts in the world. It hosts world-class polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits that contain copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver, and carbonate replacement deposits that have been found to host high-grade copper and cobalt mineralization.

favicon.png?sn=VA13416&sd=2023-02-13 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trilogy-metals-to-release-updated-feasibility-study-for-the-arctic-copper-zinc-lead-silver-gold-project-on-tuesday-february-14-2023-301745584.html

SOURCE Trilogy Metals Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=VA13416&Transmission_Id=202302131536PR_NEWS_USPR_____VA13416&DateId=20230213
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.