Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) announced today it will report results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 after the market closes on Monday, February 27, 2023.

Alan Gold, Executive Chairman, Paul Smithers, President and Chief Executive Officer, Catherine Hastings, Chief Financial Officer, and Ben Regin, Chief Investment Officer, will host an investor conference call at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, to discuss the company’s financial results and operations for the year.

The call will be available through a live audio webcast at the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.innovativeindustrialproperties.com, or live by calling 1-877-328-5514 (domestic) or 1-412-902-6764 (international) and asking to be joined to the Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. conference call. The complete webcast will be archived for 90 days on the company’s website. A telephone playback of the conference call will also be available from 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 until 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 by calling 1‐877‐344‐7529 (domestic), 855‐669‐9658 (Canada) or 1‐412‐317‐0088 (international) and using access code 8194683.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017. Additional information is available at www.innovativeindustrialproperties.com.

