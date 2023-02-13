PR Newswire

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY) will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 after market close on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

Management will host a conference call on the same day at 4:30 p.m. EST to discuss results.

To access the conference call, please dial (800) 245-3047 (U.S. toll-free) and reference conference ID BALYQ422. An online audio webcast of the conference call will be available via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website https://ballys.com. An online archive of the webcast will be available for 120 days.

About Bally's Corporation

Bally's Corporation is a global casino-entertainment company with a growing omni-channel presence of Online Sports Betting and iGaming offerings. It currently owns and manages 15 casinos across 10 states, a horse racetrack in Colorado and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, formerly Gamesys Group, a leading, global, online gaming operator, Bally Bet, a first-in-class sports betting platform and Bally Casino, a growing iCasino platform.

With 10,500 employees, Bally's casino operations include approximately 15,000 slot machines, 600 table games and 5,300 hotel rooms. Upon completing the construction of a temporary casino facility in Chicago, IL and a land-based casino near the Nittany Mall in State College, PA, Bally's will own and/or manage 17 casinos across 11 states. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BALY".

Investor Contact

Robert Lavan

Chief Financial Officer

401-475-8564

[email protected]

Media Contact

Richard Goldman

Kekst CNC

646-847-6102

[email protected]

