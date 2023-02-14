Socket Mobile Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 and Annual Results Release Date and Conference Call

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT), a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter 2022 and annual financial results at the close of the market on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. Management will also host a conference call to discuss these results that will begin at 5 p.m. Eastern Time (2 p.m. Pacific Time).

What:

Socket Mobile Fourth Quarter 2022 and Annual Results Conference Call



When:

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 5 p.m. Eastern Time (2 p.m. Pacific Time)



Webcast:

A live and replay audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed through a link on Socket Mobile's website at https://www.socketmobile.com/about-us/investor-relations/conference-calls-financial-conferences



Dial in:

To access the live conference call, dial (866) 374-5140 toll free from within the U.S. or (404) 400-0571 (toll), PIN: 43948657#.



Transcript:

A transcript will be posted on company's website within a few days of the call.

About Socket Mobile:
Socket Mobile is a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Socket Mobile's revenue is primarily driven by the deployment of third-party barcode enabled mobile applications that integrate Socket Mobile's cordless barcode scanners and contactless reader/writers. Mobile Applications servicing the specialty retailer, field service, transportation, and manufacturing markets are the primary revenue drivers. Socket Mobile has a network of thousands of developers who use its software developer tools to add sophisticated data capture to their mobile applications. Socket Mobile is headquartered in Fremont, Calif. and can be reached at +1-510-933-3000 or www.socketmobile.com. Follow Socket Mobile on Facebook , Twitter @socketmobile and on our sockettalk blog.

Socket Investor Contact:
Lynn Zhao
Chief Financial Officer
510-933-3016
[email protected]

Socket is a registered trademark of Socket Mobile. All other trademarks and trade names contained herein may be those of their respective owners.

© 2023, Socket Mobile, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Socket Mobile, Inc.

