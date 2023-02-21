BOSTON, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. ( SNSE), an immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics for cancer patients, will present new preclinical data on SNS-101, a conditionally active, pH-selective VISTA-blocking antibody, at Next Generation Antibody Therapeutics: From Discovery to Patient, organized by Keystone Symposia, being held February 19-22, 2023 in Banff, Alberta, Canada. The presentation will be made by Sensei’s Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Edward van der Horst.



Presentation Details:

Title: SNS-101, a conditionally active anti-VISTA antibody, potentiates anti-tumor effects of PD-1 blockade and displays favorable pharmacokinetic and cytokine release characteristics

Presenter: Edward van der Horst, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer

Session: Conditional Targeting with Multi-Specific Engagers

Date and time: Monday, February 20, 2023 between 9:00-11:15 a.m. MST

Material from the presentation will also be presented in a poster at the conference, as detailed:

Poster Number: 2027

Session: Poster Session 2

Date and time: Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. MST

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics ( SNSE) is an immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics for cancer patients. Through its TMAb™ (Tumor Microenvironment Activated biologics) platform, Sensei develops conditionally active therapeutics designed to disable checkpoints and other immunosuppressive signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment to unleash T cells against tumors. Sensei’s lead investigational candidate is SNS-101, a conditionally active antibody designed to block the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation (VISTA) checkpoint selectively within the low pH tumor microenvironment, where VISTA acts as a suppressor of T cells by binding the receptor PSGL-1. The company is also developing SNS-102, a conditional binding monoclonal antibody targeting V-Set and Immunoglobulin Domain Containing 4 (VSIG-4), as well as SNS-103, also a conditionally active monoclonal antibody targeting ecto-nucleoside triphosphate diphosphohydrolase-1 (ENTPDase1), also known as CD39. For more information, please visit www.senseibio.com, and follow the company on Twitter @SenseiBio and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words and phrases such as “believe”, “designed to,” “expect”, “may”, “plan”, “potential”, “will”, and similar expressions, and are based on Sensei’s current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include expectations regarding the development of Sensei’s product candidates and platforms; the potential safety profile of Sensei’s product candidates; the potential benefits of Sensei’s product candidates; and the expected release of new preclinical data for SNS-101. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include uncertainties inherent in the development of therapeutic product candidates, such as the risk that any one or more of Sensei’s product candidates will not be successfully developed or commercialized; the risk of delay or cessation of any planned clinical trials of Sensei’s product candidates; the risk that prior results, such as signals of safety, activity or durability of effect, observed from preclinical studies will not be replicated or will not continue in ongoing or future studies or clinical trials involving Sensei’s product candidates; the risk that Sensei’s product candidates or procedures in connection with the administration thereof will not have the safety or efficacy profile that we anticipate; risks associated with Sensei’s dependence on third-party suppliers and manufacturers, including sole source suppliers, over which we may not always have full control; risks regarding the accuracy of our estimates of expenses, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; and other risks and uncertainties that are described in Sensei’s Annual Report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 8, 2022 and Sensei’s other Periodic Reports filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to Sensei as of the date of this release, and Sensei assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



Investor Contact:

Michael Biega

Senior Director, Investor Relations

Sensei Biotherapeutics

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Chris Railey

Ten Bridge Communications

[email protected]