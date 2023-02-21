Premier's PINC AI™ Receives 2023 Best in KLAS Award for Value-Based Care Consulting

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PINC AI™, the technology and services platform of Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC), a leading healthcare improvement and technology company, has been awarded the 2023 Best in KLAS designation for Value-Based Care Consulting. The award was announced in the 2023+Best+In+KLAS%3A+Software+%26amp%3B+Services+Report, which is based on feedback from thousands of healthcare providers KLAS interviews every year. Premier was previously awarded this Best in KLAS designation in 2022, as well as in 2016 and 2017.

“We are honored and excited to again be recognized by KLAS for our efforts, all of which support our mission to improve the health of communities,” said Leigh Anderson, Premier’s President of Performance Services and the leader of PINC AI™. “I am so proud of everything this team has accomplished on behalf of our members, and this recognition demonstrates that PINC AI™ is making a difference in communities across the nation.”

Working with hundreds of hospitals and health systems as well as physician groups, PINC AI™ has been a recognized leader in enabling providers to succeed in value-based care models such as accountable care organizations (ACOs). PINC AI™ offers a broad range of clinical, financial and operational consulting services, as well as market-leading strategic and performance improvement collaboratives. Its Population+Health+Management+Collaborative and Bundled+Payment+Collaborative have consistently outperformed the nation in achieving superior quality outcomes and shared savings.

“The 2023 Best in KLAS report highlights the top-performing healthcare IT solutions as determined by extensive evaluations and conversations with thousands of healthcare providers,” said Adam Gale, CEO of KLAS Research. “These distinguished winners have demonstrated exceptional dedication to improving and innovating the industry, and their efforts are recognized through their inclusion in this report. Congratulations to all the winning vendors for setting the bar for excellence in healthcare IT! KLAS continues to be committed to creating transparency and helping providers make informed decisions through our accurate, honest and impartial reporting.”

The team of value-based care subject-matter experts at PINC AI™ leverage regularly updated, claims-based analytics and benchmarking tools with more than 2.1 million lives. PINC AI™ consultants utilize insights from this data to provide in-depth understanding of performance improvement opportunities based on comparative benchmarks and a proven performance improvement methodology. PINC AI™ also uses tools and forums to rapidly share best practices by networking hundreds of hospitals, health systems and physician groups through its Population Health Management Collaborative and Bundled Payment Collaborative.

The Best in KLAS designation is awarded only in services market segments that have the broadest operational and clinical impact on healthcare organizations. KLAS Research will present the award at the Best in KLAS Awards Show on April 17, 2023.

About the PINC AI™ Platform

PINC+AI is the technology and services platform of Premier+Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC). With more than 20 years’ worth of cost, quality and operational data gleaned from 45 percent of U.S. hospital discharges, 812 million hospital outpatient and clinic encounters and 131 million physician office visits, the PINC AI platform provides actionable intelligence to help advance industry research, support improved financial performance and outcomes, and enable success in new, alternative payment models. PINC AI offerings rely on advanced analytics to identify improvement opportunities, consulting services for clinical and operational design, and workflow solutions to hardwire sustainable change. The PINC AI platform is also the data engine powering Premier’s newest brands – Remitra® and Contigo Health®. With a leading network of provider organizations, the PINC AI platform accelerates ingenuity and serves as a large-scale innovation catalyst in healthcare. PINC AIofferings and capabilities can be followed on Twitter and LinkedIn.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230214005138r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230214005138/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.