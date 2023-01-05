Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC announced today that certain closed end funds have declared their distributions for the months of March, April and May 2023.

The following dates apply to the distribution schedule below:

Month Record Date Ex-Dividend Date Payable Date March 3/24/2023 3/23/2023 4/3/2023 April 4/21/2023 4/20/2023 5/1/2023 May 5/23/2023 5/22/2023 6/1/2023 Ticker Fund Name Month Amount Type Change from Previous Distribution WDI Western Asset Diversified Income Fund March $0.13000 Income $0.00200 April $0.13000 Income May $0.13000 Income HIX Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. March $0.04900 Income - April $0.04900 Income May $0.04900 Income HIO Western Asset High Income Opportunity March $0.03000 Income - Fund Inc. April $0.03000 Income May $0.03000 Income HYI Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity March $0.09450 Income - Fund Inc. April $0.09450 Income May $0.09450 Income EHI Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. March $0.06700 Income - April $0.06700 Income May $0.06700 Income GDO Western Asset Global Corporate Defined March $0.10100 Income - Opportunity Fund Inc. April $0.10100 Income May $0.10100 Income IGI Western Asset Investment Grade Defined March $0.06650 Income - Opportunity Trust Inc. April $0.06650 Income May $0.06650 Income DMO Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. March $0.10000 Income - April $0.10000 Income May $0.10000 Income SBI Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. March $0.02350 Income - April $0.02350 Income May $0.02350 Income MMU Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. March $0.03650 Income - April $0.03650 Income May $0.03650 Income MHF Western Asset Municipal High Income March $0.01980 Income - Fund Inc. April $0.01980 Income May $0.01980 Income MNP Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. March $0.04300 Income - April $0.04300 Income May $0.04300 Income

This press release is not for tax reporting purposes but is being provided to announce the amount of each Fund’s distributions that have been declared by the Board of Directors. In early 2024, after definitive information is available, each Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV, if applicable, specifying how the distributions paid by each Fund during the prior calendar year should be characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on a shareholder’s tax return (e.g., ordinary income, long-term capital gain or return of capital).

The Funds’ common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Similar to stocks, Fund share prices will fluctuate with market conditions and, at the time of sale, may be worth more or less than the original investment. Shares of closed-end funds often trade at a discount to their net asset value, and can increase an investor’s risk of loss.

Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. (“Franklin Resources”).

For more information about the Funds, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Funds’ website at www.franklintempleton.com%2Finvestments%2Foptions%2Fclosed-end-funds. Hard copies of the Funds’ complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Franklin Resources and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Funds.

