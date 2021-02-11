B&G Foods Announces Tax Treatment of Common Stock Dividends Paid in 2022

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) today explained the tax treatment for dividends paid in 2022 on the Company’s common stock. Holders are urged to check their 2022 tax statements received from brokerage firms in order to ensure that the cash distribution information reported on such statements conforms to the information reported herein.

Additional information concerning the tax treatment of dividends paid in 2022 is posted to the Investors section of B&G Foods’ website, www.bgfoods.com, under the headings “FAQs” and “IRS Form 8937.” Holders are also urged to consult their own tax advisors to determine their individual tax treatment.

In 2022, B&G Foods distributed $1.90000 per share of common stock (CUSIP # 05508R 10 6). Based on U.S. federal income tax laws, B&G Foods has determined that all of such distributions will be treated as a return of capital and no portion will be treated as a taxable dividend. Generally, the portion of the distribution on the common stock that is treated as a return of capital should reduce the tax basis in the shares of common stock up to a holder’s adjusted basis in the common stock, with any excess treated as capital gains.

The table below summarizes the tax treatment for dividends paid in 2022 on the Company’s common stock.


Declaration
Date


Record
Date


Payment
Date


Total Per Share Distribution


2022 Taxable Dividend


2022 Return of Capital

11/2/2021

12/31/2021

1/31/2022

$0.47500

$0.000000

$0.47500

2/28/2022

3/31/2022

5/2/2022

$0.47500

$0.000000

$0.47500

5/17/2022

6/30/2022

8/1/2022

$0.47500

$0.000000

$0.47500

8/1/2022

9/30/2022

10/31/2022

$0.47500

$0.000000

$0.47500

2022 Totals

$1.90000

$0.000000

$1.90000

About B&G Foods, Inc.

Based in Parsippany, New Jersey, B&G Foods and its subsidiaries manufacture, sell and distribute high-quality, branded shelf-stable and frozen foods across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. With B&G Foods’ diverse portfolio of more than 50 brands you know and love, including B&G, B&M, Bear Creek, Cream of Wheat, Crisco, Dash, Green Giant, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, Mama Mary’s, Maple Grove Farms, New York Style, Ortega, Polaner, Spice Islands and Victoria, there’s a little something for everyone. For more information about B&G Foods and its brands, please visit www.bgfoods.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230214005419/en/

