Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) ("Purple" or the “Company”), a comfort innovation company known for creating the "World's First No Pressure® Mattress," today announced that the Special Committee of its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has declared a dividend of one new Proportional Representation Preferred Linked Stock (“PRPLS”) for each 100 shares of Purple common stock (“Common Stock”) owned by Purple’s shareholders. Each PRPLS will vote together with the Common Stock in the election of directors, and related matters, and carry 10,000 votes each.

Holders of PRPLS will be entitled to allocate their votes among the nominees in director elections on a cumulative basis. PRPLS holders can allocate all, none, or a portion of their votes to each director nominee up for election at the Company’s meetings of shareholders. As an example, shareholders who collectively own 30% of Purple’s Common Stock will be able to use the voting rights associated with their PRPLS to effectively elect approximately 30% of the members of the Board.

“The purpose of the PRPLS is to protect all shareholders and treat them equally,” said Paul J. Zepf, Purple Innovation’s Chairman of the Board. “Purple shareholders will have the opportunity for proportional representation on the Purple Board of Directors. By cumulating their PRPLS votes for certain director nominees, public shareholders can support the election of directors they believe will act independently to represent the interests of all shareholders in the boardroom, roughly in proportion to their collective ownership in the Company.”

The Board noted that a single stockholder, Coliseum Capital Management, LLC (“Coliseum”), owns approximately 45% of the Common Stock. On February 13, Coliseum provided notice to the Company that it intends to nominate a slate of five director candidates for election to the Board, which currently has seven members. Prior to the issuance of the PRPLS, Coliseum might have been able to single-handedly nominate and elect all of the directors on the Board, including the five nominees Coliseum has selected.

With the issuance of PRPLS, all shareholders, including those not affiliated with Coliseum, will be able to cumulate their PRPLS votes on director candidates they feel will best represent the interests of all shareholders. This will help ensure that all shareholders receive ongoing independent representation on the Board. The PRPLS enable shareholders who are not affiliated with Coliseum to choose and elect as many as 55% of the directors on the Purple Board.

The Company is issuing one-one hundredth PRPLS for each share of Common Stock held as of the close of business on February 24, 2023. The PRPLS will trade with the Common Stock and any new issuance of Common Stock will automatically include a proportionate number of PRPLS. The PRPLS are redeemable at any time by an affirmative vote of two-thirds of the members of the Board.

PRPLS will not have any dividend rights and will be entitled to only a limited payment upon any liquidation, dissolution or winding up in priority to any payments on the Common Stock but will not otherwise participate in any liquidating distributions.

A copy of the Certificate of Designation of the PRPLS and a summary of their terms will be filed on a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Purple shareholders are not required to take any action at this time.

Spotlight Advisors LLC is serving as strategic advisor and Sidley Austin LLP and Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell LLP are acting as legal advisors to the Special Committee of the Board of Purple.

About Purple

Purple is a digitally-native vertical brand with a mission to help people feel and live better through innovative comfort solutions. We design and manufacture a variety of innovative, premium, branded comfort products, including mattresses, pillows, cushions, frames, sheets and more. Our products are the result of over 30 years of innovation and investment in proprietary and patented comfort technologies and the development of our own manufacturing processes. Our proprietary gel technology, Hyper-Elastic Polymer®, underpins many of our comfort products and provides a range of benefits that differentiate our offerings from other competitors' products. We market and sell our products through our direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners, third-party online retailers and our owned retail showrooms. For more information on Purple, visit purple.com.

