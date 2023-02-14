PR Newswire

Burner to be Installed in CA Market

TULSA, Okla., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearSign Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: CLIR) ("ClearSign" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in industrial combustion and sensing technologies that improve energy, operational efficiency and safety while dramatically reducing emissions, today announces the first sale of their fire tube boiler burner technology into the California market.

"We are delighted to announce the first sale of our ultra-low NOx boiler burners," said Jim Deller, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of ClearSign. "We have been steadily promoting our ultra low emissions, clean air capabilities with Rogue Combustion, a subsidiary of California Boiler who provides the direct customer facing installation and services of this product line in the U.S. We believe this business segment is starting to gain traction and will be meaningful for the company."

"While this first domestic commercial fire tube boiler order is significant in and of itself, it is also very encouraging because the customer came to us for our solution after competing products failed to meet the new district sub 5ppm NOx emissions requirements. Additionally, we are excited to translate this sale into a whole new business vertical of medical and business waste services. This last point helps demonstrate that these boiler burners have a very wide variety of uses in industries in the U.S. and around the world," concluded Dr. Deller.

The boiler burner order was sold in conjunction with our partner California Boiler into the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District of California. The burner is scheduled to be installed in the second quarter of 2023.

About ClearSign Technologies Corporation

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies for the purpose of improving key performance characteristics of industrial and commercial systems, including operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety and overall cost-effectiveness. Our patented technologies, embedded in established OEM products as ClearSign Core™ and ClearSign Eye™ and other sensing configurations, enhance the performance of combustion systems and fuel safety systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy (upstream oil production and down-stream refining), commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries. For more information, please visit www.clearsign.com .

Cautionary note on forward-looking statements

All statements in this press release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." You can find many (but not all) of these statements by looking for words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "would," "should," "could," "may," "will" or other similar expressions. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this press release on its current expectations on the Company's strategy, plans, intentions, performance, or future occurrences or results, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully install our burners in the California market and complete the anticipated ultra-low NOx boiler burner install within the expected time frame, our ability to expand the sale of ultra-low NOx boiler burners, our ability to successfully enter the medical and business waste services, general business and economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, whether our technology will be accepted and adopted and other factors identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and other factors that are detailed in our periodic and current reports available for review at www.sec.gov . Furthermore, we operate in a competitive environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. We disclaim any intention to, and, except as may be required by law, undertake no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware.

