Disguise, Inc., the costume division of leading toy and consumer products manufacturer JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK), today announced their partnership renewal with Microsoft, making them the only costume partner for the world’s most popular and number one downloaded game, Minecraft.

Disguise will retain worldwide rights to continue to design, market, manufacture and distribute Halloween costumes and Halloween costume accessories for the Minecraft brand commencing in 2023.

In addition to the game being one of the most downloaded games of all time, it is also one of the most popular brands for costumes and dress up in the world. With an already full line of Minecraft that continues to grow year after year, Disguise has plans to grow the business even more internationally, bringing additional styles and versions to retail all over the world.

“Minecraft is one of our top selling brands for all our Halloween licensed costumes and Halloween accessories both domestically and internationally,” said Tara Hefter, President and GM of Disguise, Inc. “The strength of the brand and the unique characteristics of the in-game characters translate well into costumes, making Minecraft one of the most popular themes for Halloween and dress up. We are excited to continue to reach into new countries and territories in 2023 as we bring on new and exciting characters from the game into the line.”

Owned by JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK), Disguise has carved out a strong foothold in the market for licensed video game costumes, both holding licenses for several large gaming brands. Disguise’s Minecraft line of Halloween costumes and accessories are available online and at major retailers now.



