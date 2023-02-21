IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2023 / Netlist, Inc. (OTCQB:NLST) announced today that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022, before 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

Netlist will host a conference call at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 21, 2023. Netlist encourages participants to pre-register for the conference call. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. To pre-register, click here.

For those who would like to join the call but have not pre-registered, they can do so by dialing +1 (412) 317-5443 and requesting the "Netlist Conference Call."

A live webcast and archived replay of the call can be accessed in the Investor's section of Netlist's website at www.netlist.com.

About Netlist

Netlist provides high-performance memory solutions to enterprise customers in diverse industries. The Company's products are available in various capacities and form factors and its line of custom and specialty memory products bring industry-leading performance to server and storage appliance customers and cloud service providers. Netlist licenses its portfolio of intellectual property including patents, in server memory, hybrid memory and storage class memory, to companies that implement Netlist's technology. To learn more, visit www.netlist.com.

For more information, please contact:

Mike Smargiassi

The Plunkett Group

[email protected]

(212) 739-6729

SOURCE: Netlist

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/739124/Netlist-Schedules-Fourth-Quarter-and-Full-Year-2022-Financial-Results-and-Conference-Call



