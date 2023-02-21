Janux+Therapeutics%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: JANX) (Janux), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a broad pipeline of novel immunotherapies by applying its proprietary technology to its Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms, today announced that Janux management will participate in a Novel Immuno-Oncology (IO) panel discussion at Cowen's 43rd Annual Health Care Conference and be available for 1x1 meetings from March 6 to 8, 2023 in Boston. Details of the presentations are as follows:

Cowen's 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

Date: Monday, March 6

Time: 9:10am to 10:10am Eastern Time

Location: Boston Marriott Copley Place

Forum: Novel IO Panel

Presentations and subsequent archived replay may be accessed via the Investors & Media section of Janux%26rsquo%3Bs+website. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the website for approximately 90 days following the presentation.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics is an innovative clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation therapeutics based on applying its proprietary technology to its Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms to better treat patients suffering from cancer. Janux’s initial focus is on developing a novel class of T cell engagers (TCEs), and its lead product candidates are designed to target clinically validated drug targets. While TCE therapeutics have displayed potent anti-tumor activity in hematological cancers, developing TCEs to treat solid tumors have faced challenges due to the limitations of prior TCE technologies, namely (i) overactivation of the immune system leading to cytokine release syndrome, (ii) on-target, healthy tissue toxicities, and (iii) poor pharmacokinetics leading to short half-life. Janux is using its TRACTr platform technology to engineer product candidates designed to overcome these limitations by offering accuracy, stability, activity, modularity, and manufacturability. Janux is developing a broad pipeline with lead TRACTr programs targeting prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA), epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2 (TROP2). Janux is also applying its proprietary technology to develop a TRACIr costimulatory bispecific product candidate against programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) and Cluster of Differentiation 28 (CD28) designed to further enhance the anti-tumor activity of T cells. For more information, please visit www.januxrx.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230214005399/en/