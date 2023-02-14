Prem Watsa recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Prem Watsa (Trades, Portfolio) was born on Aug. 5, 1950. His parents were originally from the small Christian community in the southern city of Mangalore, India. He studied at the Indian Institute of Technology, with a major in chemical engineering. On Sept. 11, 1972, Watsa arrived in London, Ontario with $8 in his pocket and a $600 draft toward the first year's tuition. He attended the MBA program at what later became the Ivey Business School at the University of Western Ontario. He took his first job Confederation Life in 1974. John Watson, the director of research, handed him the book, "Security Analysis."

Watsa's Fairfax Financial is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

Fairfax's corporate objective is to achieve a high rate of return on invested capital and build long-term shareholder value. Fairfax seeks to differentiate itself by combining disciplined underwriting with the investment of its assets on a total return basis, which Fairfax believes provides above-average returns over the long-term.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 74 stocks valued at a total of $3.70Bil. The top holdings were ATCO(51.93%), RFP(17.85%), and KW(5.67%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Prem Watsa (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 1,035,019-share investment in NYSE:HRB. Previously, the stock had a 1.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $40.64 during the quarter.

On 02/14/2023, H&R Block Inc traded for a price of $39.47 per share and a market cap of $6.01Bil. The stock has returned 64.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, H&R Block Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 19.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.72 and a price-sales ratio of 1.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.30, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 572,954-share investment in NYSE:INSW. Previously, the stock had a 0.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $40.47 during the quarter.

On 02/14/2023, International Seaways Inc traded for a price of $45.28 per share and a market cap of $2.22Bil. The stock has returned 184.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, International Seaways Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-book ratio of 1.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.33 and a price-sales ratio of 3.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.42, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 375,000-share investment in NYSE:TEN. Previously, the stock had a 0.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $19 during the quarter.

On 02/14/2023, Tenneco Inc traded for a price of $19.99 per share and a market cap of $1.67Bil. The stock has returned 58.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tenneco Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.01 and a price-sales ratio of 0.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Prem Watsa (Trades, Portfolio) bought 500,000 shares of AMEX:ORLA for a total holding of 10,719,650. The trade had a 0.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $3.59.

On 02/14/2023, Orla Mining Ltd traded for a price of $4.07 per share and a market cap of $1.24Bil. The stock has returned 7.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Orla Mining Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 52.18, a price-book ratio of 3.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.32 and a price-sales ratio of 8.14.

The guru established a new position worth 18,600 shares in ARCA:BIL, giving the stock a 0.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $90.7 during the quarter.

On 02/14/2023, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $91.54000000000001 per share and a market cap of $24.33Bil. The stock has returned 1.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.