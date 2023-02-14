Michael Burry recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 9 stocks valued at a total of $47.00Mil. The top holdings were GEO(25.02%), BKI(19.90%), and COHR(11.31%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Michael Burry’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 150,000 shares in NYSE:BKI, giving the stock a 19.9% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $60.78 during the quarter.

On 02/14/2023, Black Knight Inc traded for a price of $63.96 per share and a market cap of $9.98Bil. The stock has returned -2.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Black Knight Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-book ratio of 3.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.89 and a price-sales ratio of 6.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Michael Burry reduced their investment in NYSE:GEO by 956,023 shares. The trade had a 17.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.720000000000001.

On 02/14/2023, The GEO Group Inc traded for a price of $9.66 per share and a market cap of $1.20Bil. The stock has returned 58.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The GEO Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-book ratio of 1.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 40.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.90 and a price-sales ratio of 0.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Michael Burry reduced their investment in NAS:QRTEA by 3,500,000 shares. The trade had a 17.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2.04.

On 02/14/2023, Qurate Retail Inc traded for a price of $2.4093 per share and a market cap of $944.18Mil. The stock has returned -64.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Qurate Retail Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -4.56 and a price-sales ratio of 0.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 724,895-share investment in NYSE:CXW. Previously, the stock had a 15.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $11.1 during the quarter.

On 02/14/2023, CoreCivic Inc traded for a price of $10.78 per share and a market cap of $1.24Bil. The stock has returned 14.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CoreCivic Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-book ratio of 0.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.34 and a price-sales ratio of 0.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 132,561-share investment in NYSE:AJRD. Previously, the stock had a 12.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.52 during the quarter.

On 02/14/2023, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc traded for a price of $56.15 per share and a market cap of $4.53Bil. The stock has returned 52.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 48.41, a price-book ratio of 8.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.48 and a price-sales ratio of 2.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

