Mason Hawkins recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Mason Hawkins (Trades, Portfolio) has been Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Southeastern Asset Management since 1975, and he and his partners manage the Longleaf Partners Funds. Mr. Hawkins attended the University of Florida where he earned a B.A. in Finance, and the University of Georgia where he earned an M.B.A. in Finance.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 40 stocks valued at a total of $2.85Bil. The top holdings were MAT(7.52%), LUMN(7.30%), and CNX(6.78%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Mason Hawkins (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

Mason Hawkins (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:LUMN by 18,741,439 shares. The trade had a 3.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $6.15.

On 02/14/2023, Lumen Technologies Inc traded for a price of $3.95 per share and a market cap of $4.09Bil. The stock has returned -52.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lumen Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.67 and a price-sales ratio of 0.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.40, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Mason Hawkins (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:GE by 1,288,569 shares. The trade had a 2.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $61.57.

On 02/14/2023, General Electric Co traded for a price of $83.59999999999999 per share and a market cap of $91.06Bil. The stock has returned 11.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, General Electric Co has a price-book ratio of 2.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.94 and a price-sales ratio of 1.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Mason Hawkins (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:AMG by 686,331 shares. The trade had a 1.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $141.47.

On 02/14/2023, Affiliated Managers Group Inc traded for a price of $165.86 per share and a market cap of $6.25Bil. The stock has returned 17.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Affiliated Managers Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.30, a price-book ratio of 1.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.00 and a price-sales ratio of 3.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.30, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Mason Hawkins (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:LAZ by 2,380,724 shares. The trade had a 1.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.56.

On 02/14/2023, Lazard Ltd traded for a price of $37.81 per share and a market cap of $3.25Bil. The stock has returned 4.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lazard Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-book ratio of 5.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.32 and a price-sales ratio of 1.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Mason Hawkins (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:GHC by 139,685 shares. The trade had a 1.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $609.73.

On 02/14/2023, Graham Holdings Co traded for a price of $666.645 per share and a market cap of $3.20Bil. The stock has returned 13.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Graham Holdings Co has a price-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-book ratio of 0.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.09 and a price-sales ratio of 0.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

