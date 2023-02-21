George Soros' Top Buys in the 4th Quarter

Hungarian guru reports quarterly portfolio

Author's Avatar
James Li
Just now
Summary
  • Soros Fund Management entered several new positions during the 4th quarter.
  • The new buys included Horizon Therapeutics and First Horizon Corp.
Article's Main Image

Soros Fund Management, the firm founded by

George Soros (Trades, Portfolio), disclosed in a regulatory portfolio update filing that its top buys during the fourth quarter of 2022 included new positions in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP, Financial), First Horizon Corp. (FHN, Financial), Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC, Financial), Signify Health Inc. (SGFY, Financial) and the iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD, Financial).

Soros focuses on a theory of reflexivity, which is based on the premise that individual bias can affect market transactions and the economy. The Hungarian-American guru believes that the prices of securities depend on trading activity and that traders usually buy or sell based on emotional reactions instead of logical calculations. Opportunities can be found by studying the market prices of assets.

1625301885311291392.png

As of December 2022, Soros’ $4.38-billion 13F equity portfolio contains 160 stocks, with 27 new positions and a quarterly turnover ratio of 32%. The top-four sectors in terms of weight are consumer cyclical, technology, financial services and communication services, with weights of 14.43%, 13.38%, 13.33% and 10.17%.

1625302450170793984.png

Investors should be aware13F filings do not give a complete picture of a firm’s holdings as the reports only include its positions in U.S. stocks and American depository receipts, but they can still provide valuable information. Further, the reports only reflect trades and holdings as of the most-recent portfolio filing date, which may or may not be held by the reporting firm today or even when this article was published.

Horizon Therapeutics PLC

Soros purchased 2,858,501 shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (

HZNP, Financial), giving the position a 7.42% equity portfolio weight. Shares averaged $83.06 during the fourth quarter; the stock is modestly undervalued based on its price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.87 as of Tuesday.

1625304973694767104.png

The Dublin, Ireland-based drug manufacturer has a GF Score of 78 out of 100 based on a rank of 7 out of 10 for growth, financial strength and GF Value, a profitability rank of 6 out of 10 and a momentum rank of 3 out of 10.

1625307726416482304.png

Horizon Therapeutics’ financial strength ranks 7 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Altman Z-score of 4.85 and a Beneish M-score that suggests little or no earnings manipulation.

1625312846545981440.png

Other gurus with holdings in Horizon Therapeutics include

John Paulson (Trades, Portfolio)’s Paulson & Co. and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio)’s Point72 Asset Management.

1625313566770892800.png

First Horizon

Soros purchased 8,535,983 shares of First Horizon (

FHN, Financial), giving the position 4.77% equity portfolio weight.

1625314149087088640.png

Shares of First Horizon averaged $24.23 during the fourth quarter; the stock is significantly overvalued based on its price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.49 as of Tuesday.

1625317122412417024.png

The Memphis, Tennessee-based regional bank has a GF Score of 55 out of 100 based on a momentum rank of 6 out of 10, a profitability rank of 5 out of 10, a financial strength rank of 3 out of 10, a growth rank of 2 out of 10 and a GF Value rank of 1 out of 10.

1625317609094287360.png

Other gurus with holdings in First Horizon include

Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio)’s GMO and Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio)’s GAMCO Investors.

1625322785200967680.png

Altria Motion

The firm invested in 2,000,001 shares of Altira Motion (

AIMC, Financial), giving the position 2.73% equity portfolio weight. Shares averaged $52.52 during the fourth quarter; the stock is significantly overvalued based on its price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.41 as of Tuesday.

1625323291470237696.png

The Braintree, Massachusetts-based motion control supplies company has a GF Score of 68 out of 100 based on a profitability rank of 7 out of 10, a momentum rank of 6 out of 10, a GF Value rank of 1 out of 10 and a rank of 5 out of 10 for financial strength and growth.

1625366479593574400.png

Altria Motion’s profitability ranks 7 out of 10 on the back of operating margins increasing by approximately 9.5% per year on average over the past five years and outperforming approximately 78% of global competitors. Despite this, the company’s net profit margins and returns on equity underperform more than 75% of global industrial companies.

1625369078103314432.png

Signify Health

The firm purchased 2,825,466 shares of Signify Health (

SGFY, Financial), giving the position 1.85% equity portfolio weight. Shares averaged $28.86 during the fourth quarter.

1625369727318659072.png

The Norwalk, Connecticut-based company creates value-based payment programs using advanced analytics and health care provider networks. For the year ending December 2021, the company reported $773.4 million in revenue, of which 84.4% of the revenue came from the company’s home and community services business segment.

1625370607333969920.png

Signify Health’s financial strength ranks 5 out of 10 on the back of cash-to-debt and debt-to-equity ratios underperforming more than 58% of global competitors despite the company having a high Altman Z-score of 3.67.

1625371464117030912.png

The company’s profitability ranks 3 out of 10 on the back of gross profit margins underperforming more than half of global health care companies.

1625372197453336576.png

Despite low scores for profitability and financial strength, the stock does not have enough data to compute a rank for growth, GF Value and momentum and thus, Signify Health’s GF Score of 23 out of 100 may give an incomplete picture of the stock’s potential.

1625375609708384256.png

iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The firm purchased 2,418,200 shares of the iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (

LQD, Financial), giving the position 5.82% equity portfolio weight. Shares averaged $103.77 during the fourth quarter.

1625387703619063808.png

According to the iShares website, the iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the results of an index composed of U.S.-dollar denominated investment grade corporate bonds.

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.