EDINBURG, Va., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) ( SHEN, Financial) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, and will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast on the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss Shentel’s financial results and business highlights.



Date: February 22, 2023

Time: 8:30 AM ET

Listen via Internet: https://investor.shentel.com/

Telephone: (800) 715-9871

Conference ID: 5552510

A replay of the call will be available for a limited time on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications Company

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art fiber-optic and cable networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company's services include: broadband internet, video, and voice; fiber-optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; and tower colocation leasing. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 8,000 route miles of fiber and over 220 macro cellular towers. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com .

CONTACT:

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company

Jim Volk

Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

540-984-5168

Source: Shenandoah Telecommunications Co