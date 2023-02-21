FIGS, Inc. (NYSE: FIGS), the direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand, today announced it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, after U.S. markets close. FIGS management will host a conference call that day at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its financial and business results and outlook. Prior to the call, FIGS will publish a fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial highlights presentation on its investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.wearfigs.com%2Ffinancials%2Fquarterly-results%2Fdefault.aspx.

FIGS Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings and Conference Call

Date: Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Time: 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET

Live Call: (844) 200-6205 (US) or +1 929 526 1599 (International)

Conference ID: 164244

Replay: (866) 813-9403 (US) or +44 204 525 0658 (International)

Conference ID: 579986

The replay will be available from approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 pm ET on March 7, 2023

Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Fir.wearfigs.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fevents%2Fdefault.aspx

Disclosure Information

FIGS uses the ir.wearfigs.com website, as well as press releases, filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange commission and public conference calls and webcasts, in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About FIGS

FIGS is a founder-led, direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand that seeks to celebrate, empower and serve current and future generations of healthcare professionals. We create technically advanced apparel and products for healthcare professionals that feature an unmatched combination of comfort, durability, function and style. We market and sell our products directly through our digital platform to provide a seamless experience for healthcare professionals.

