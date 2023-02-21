Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) (“Fulgent” or the “Company”), a technology-based genetic testing and therapeutics company focused on transforming patient care in oncology, infectious and rare diseases, reproductive health, and pathology, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Management will host a conference call for the investment community the same day at 4:30 PM ET (1:30 PM PT) to discuss the results and answer questions.

The call may be accessed through a live audio webcast on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, http%3A%2F%2Fir.fulgentgenetics.com. An audio replay will be available at the same location.

About Fulgent

Fulgent is a technology-based genetic testing and therapeutics company focused on transforming patient care in oncology, infectious and rare diseases, reproductive health, and pathology. Its proprietary technology platform for genetics has created a broad, flexible test menu and the ability to continually expand and improve its proprietary genetic reference library while maintaining accessible pricing, high accuracy, and competitive turnaround times. Fulgent’s therapeutics business is fully focused on developing drug candidates for treating a broad range of cancers using a novel nanoencapsulation and targeted therapy platform designed to improve the therapeutic window and pharmacokinetic profile of new and existing cancer drugs. The company aims to transform from a genomic diagnostic business into a fully integrated precision medicine company focused on oncology.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230214005675/en/