Titan Debuts New Tread Design On The World's Largest Farm Tire

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 14, 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan International, Inc. (Titan) is introducing the first-ever R-2 deep-tread tire in the world's largest farm tire size — the LSW1400/30R46. This latest addition to the radial Goodyear Custom Flo Grip line is being brought to market to meet the growing demand for greater combine flotation and traction from growers in regions and applications that face incredibly wet field conditions. Titan is debuting the new tire at National Farm Machinery Show (NFMS) 2023 on Wednesday, February 15th, 2023.

TitanFarmTire.jpg

"Back in 2016, we introduced the world's largest ag tire in our Goodyear OPTITRAC line, which has an R-1W tread. The demand for that tire has since skyrocketed, but there are some applications that really should be running a deeper R-2 tread," said Scott Sloan, Global Ag/LSW Product Manager, at Titan. "We've been hearing from a lot of growers in the Southeast, the Dakotas, southern Minnesota and elsewhere that they wanted an LSW1400 option in an R-2. We're excited to now offer that. We think it'll be a game changer for them."

Custom Flo Grip versus alternatives
The LSW1400 serves as a better-performing replacement to smaller singles (such as a 900/60R32), as well as to standard factory duals (such as 520/85R42) in the front combine position. The LSW1400 will provide:

  • 40% reduced inflation pressures which means significantly less soil compaction and field rutting, which inhibit yield.
  • Footprint improvement which spreads the already lower inflation pressures over a wider area to further reduce soil compaction and improve yield.
  • Improved traction by offering significantly more power to the ground with the larger — but easier-on-the-soil — footprint.
  • Maximum road speeds thanks to the Low Sidewall Technology® (LSW®) design, which dampens road lope. LSW allows for roading at full speeds, which can have a significant impact on productivity and profitability for custom harvesting operations, in particular.

Industry-leading warranty
The Goodyear Custom Flo Grip — as with all radials in the Goodyear Farm Tire family — comes with an industry-leading 10-year warranty that includes 2-year no-cost replacement, 2-year field hazard protection and 3-year stubble damage protection.

Full size range
With the addition of the world's largest farm tire size, the Custom Flo Grip line now includes nine sizes, ranging from VF580/85R42CFO up to the LSW1400/30R46. Browse the full size range at https://www.titan-intl.com/tires/CUSTOM-FLO-GRIP.

About Titan: Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. Headquartered in West Chicago, Illinois, the company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. For more information, visit www.titan-intl.com.

TITAN_INTERNATIONAL_LOGO.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CG14444&sd=2023-02-14 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/titan-debuts-new-tread-design-on-the-worlds-largest-farm-tire-301746744.html

SOURCE Titan International, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG14444&Transmission_Id=202302141615PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG14444&DateId=20230214
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.