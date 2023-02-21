Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



LOS ANGELES, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (“Greenidge” or “the Company”) ( GREE; GREEL) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. Greenidge investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy to discuss their legal rights.

Greenidge released some preliminary operating results for Q4 and full year of 2020 on February 24, 2022. The Company's report included an expected GAAP Net Loss of $(51) to $(41) million, which included a noncash goodwill impairment charge related to the Support.com business of $42 to $47 million. Following this announcement, Greenidge's stock price declined by over 11%, or $1.51, and closed at $11.15 per share on February 2, 2022, leading to losses for investors.

