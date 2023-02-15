Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 114 stocks valued at a total of $134.00Mil. The top holdings were DVY(4.30%), AAPL(4.12%), and RYF(4.10%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:FLOT by 41,829 shares. The trade had a 1.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.64.

On 02/15/2023, iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.58 per share and a market cap of $8.24Bil. The stock has returned 2.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC bought 63,966 shares of NAS:QYLD for a total holding of 105,462. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.71.

On 02/15/2023, Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF traded for a price of $17.01 per share and a market cap of $6.83Bil. The stock has returned -5.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a price-book ratio of 6.01.

During the quarter, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC bought 9,976 shares of BATS:NOBL for a total holding of 58,942. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.36.

On 02/15/2023, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF traded for a price of $92.91 per share and a market cap of $11.42Bil. The stock has returned 3.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a price-book ratio of 8.65.

The guru established a new position worth 14,008 shares in ARCA:JEPI, giving the stock a 0.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $53.3 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF traded for a price of $54.95 per share and a market cap of $20.52Bil. The stock has returned 2.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a price-book ratio of 4.26.

During the quarter, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC bought 2,345 shares of NAS:QQQ for a total holding of 4,779. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $275.95.

On 02/15/2023, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $306.75 per share and a market cap of $164.11Bil. The stock has returned -11.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a price-book ratio of 6.05.

