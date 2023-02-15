Camden Capital, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 217 stocks valued at a total of $631.00Mil. The top holdings were USFR(8.48%), SPY(7.86%), and XOM(6.18%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Camden Capital, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Camden Capital, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:USFR by 910,565 shares. The trade had a 10.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.83.

On 02/15/2023, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund traded for a price of $50.36 per share and a market cap of $7.38Bil. The stock has returned 2.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a price-book ratio of 27.37.

During the quarter, Camden Capital, LLC bought 395,035 shares of NYSE:GE for a total holding of 405,227. The trade had a 5.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $61.57.

On 02/15/2023, General Electric Co traded for a price of $83.54000000000001 per share and a market cap of $91.00Bil. The stock has returned 11.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, General Electric Co has a price-book ratio of 2.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.93 and a price-sales ratio of 1.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 3,436,320 shares in NYSE:NYCB, giving the stock a 4.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $8.92 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, New York Community Bancorp Inc traded for a price of $9.58 per share and a market cap of $6.53Bil. The stock has returned -10.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, New York Community Bancorp Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.66, a price-book ratio of 0.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.48 and a price-sales ratio of 3.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 279,229 shares in NYSE:MS, giving the stock a 3.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $85.23 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Morgan Stanley traded for a price of $100.56 per share and a market cap of $168.44Bil. The stock has returned 0.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Morgan Stanley has a price-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-book ratio of 1.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.88 and a price-sales ratio of 3.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.21, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 463,851 shares in NYSE:C, giving the stock a 3.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $45.43 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Citigroup Inc traded for a price of $51.61 per share and a market cap of $99.96Bil. The stock has returned -19.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Citigroup Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-book ratio of 0.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.40 and a price-sales ratio of 1.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

