ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2022 / HAVERTYS (NYSE:HVT and HVT.A) will release its fourth quarter and year end 2022 financial results on Tuesday, February 21, after the market closes.

The company will host a conference call with investors and analysts on Wednesday, February 22, at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results of its operations.

Havertys invites interested parties to listen to the live webcast of the conference call on its website at http://ir.havertys.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET on February 22.

About Havertys

Havertys (NYSE:HVT and HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 122 showrooms in 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company's website havertys.com.

Contact:

Havertys 404-443-2900

Jenny Hill Parker

SVP, Finance, and Corporate Secretary

SOURCE: Havertys

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/739351/Havertys-to-Host-Fourth-Quarter-and-Year-End-2022-Earnings-Conference-Call-on-February-22



